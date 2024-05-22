Schneider Electric Announces 'SpecLive Collaborate', A First-of-its-Kind Platform Streamlining Specification Development Process

Developing specifications is often a disjointed, manual process that relies on templatized content based on potentially outdated office files where the latest or most pertinent information can often get lost in version control. SpecLive Collaborate provides specifiers and engineers with a simple, streamlined experience for evaluating Schneider Electric's cutting-edge solutions. This platform keeps essential technical product data intact by providing real time access to cloud-hosted specification content, reducing coordination gaps for the duration of the specification process. By improving upon static document-based processes, SpecLive Collaborate empowers teams with a shared, cloud-based workspace to develop more accurate specifications more collaboratively and more efficiently.

"Effective collaboration in the commercial construction industry can be difficult, even with modern technology," said Kelly Sinovich, Director, U.S. Specifier Channel, Schneider Electric. "SpecLive Collaborate addresses the need for easy-to-use collaboration tools as the industry's first side-by-side coediting platform offering a single source of truth with complete, current content and access to Schneider Electric experts for potential questions. We thank the RIB team for their partnership on this endeavor as we aim to make specification development as frictionless and efficient as possible."

Schneider Electric engaged RIB to develop the SpecLive Collaborate platform to address an unmet need in the specifier marketplace for those still using multiple documents and sources to complete their project specifications.

SpecLive Collaborate improves project accuracy, transparency

Commercial firms are increasingly digitizing their operations. The inclusion of new systems with interconnected products can add complexity to both the modeling and specifications stages, as these systems must be supported by context-specific specification language, supporting technical data, and often access to a representative. To answer these demands, SpecLive Collaborate:

Keeps firms engaged. SpecLive Collaborate allows stakeholders to work side-by-side on the same specification and automatically updates every file, providing visibility beyond typical rote selection and configuration. This transparency empowers end users to engage with the process as they develop specifications.

Expands stakeholder audience. SpecLive Collaborate integrates with RIB SpecLink, providing access to Schneider Electric's products and curated prescriptive specification content, directly into the workflows of a burgeoning list of owners, specifiers, architects, and engineers.

Moves projects forward. SpecLive Collaborate provides a cloud-based workspace with simple and intuitive drag and drop interface with access to prewritten content to save time while improving accuracy and efficiency.

"At RIB, our goal is to make the engineering and construction industry more digital, efficient, and sustainable and we're proud to partner with Schneider Electric, a future-looking leader in the industry, on this innovative technology," said Daimon Bridge, Managing Director, RIB North America. "We are redefining collaboration by seamlessly embedding high-quality content directly into the workflow of design and engineering firms to ensure precision in every specification, empowering end users to effortlessly integrate trusted content, thereby expediting the creation of construction specs with unparalleled accuracy."

SpecLive Collaborate is part of Schneider Electric's Specifier toolkit, made available via the MySchneider portal and your local consulting application engineers to provide users with the information to easily generate accurate and comprehensive specifications. SpecLive Collaborate does not require new workflows, and if the specifier has questions about a product or other information in the tool, they can request help directly through the platform.

Like all tools in the Specifier Toolkit, SpecLive Collaborate is free to Specifiers enrolled in the MySchneider program. To learn more about SpecLive Collaborate and other RIB manufacturer solutions, reach out to RIB at (888) 273-7638, or visit RIB online.

About RIB

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, at RIB we've made it our primary purpose to propel the industry forward and make engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable. Managing the entire building lifecycle from planning to construction, the development of our powerful portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology. Ultimately, connecting people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to quality, while reducing their carbon footprint.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

