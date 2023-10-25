Schneider Electric Appoints Charlie Hadlow as Leader of EnergySage

Experienced Growth Executive to Help Drive Leading Renewable Energy Marketplace into New Markets

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, today announced that Charlie Hadlow will lead EnergySage – the largest renewable energy marketplace in the U.S. – as the company completes its transition from "start-up" to "scale-up." Hadlow intends to continue delivering on the company's consumer-focused vision and accelerate growth into new verticals and go-to-market strategies, including international expansion.

Charlie Hadlow Vikram Aggarwal

"I am thrilled to welcome Charlie as the leader of EnergySage, one of the leading consumer brands in the energy landscape," said Nadege Petit, Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric. "We are collectively seeking to deliver a more sustainable world through electrification, digitization, and decarbonization, and Charlie is well-positioned to drive EnergySage's role in this mission."

Most recently, as Vice President of Marketplace Growth for EnergySage, Hadlow oversaw all consumer sales and advisory services, business development, manufacturer partnerships, and customer success. Additionally, throughout his four years at the company, Hadlow has managed other key functions, including marketing and revenue operations, giving him a unique perspective on the growth potential of EnergySage.

Prior to joining EnergySage, Hadlow held senior executive roles focused on digital and go-to-market strategies, and has supported private equity firms as a strategic advisor. Hadlow earned a B.A. in Public Policy from Duke University and his MBA from Georgetown, graduating with distinction from both universities.

While at EnergySage, Hadlow has partnered closely with CEO and Founder Vikram Aggarwal, who is taking time after 14 years at EnergySage to pursue other opportunities. "It is admirable what EnergySage has accomplished under Vikram's tenure – a recognized brand that educates consumers and helps them choose the best possible home electrification solutions for their needs," said Petit. "We are grateful for the foundation that Vikram built, and are excited for the future of EnergySage under Charlie and the executive team's leadership.'

Aggarwal founded EnergySage in 2009 and later received backing from the Department of Energy to create a one-stop destination for any consumer looking for unbiased information on solar energy. "There is a lot of misinformation out there," said Aggarwal. "We knew if we developed a base of high-intent, educated consumers, we would attract some of the best installer partners in the country. And that's what happened."

"I couldn't be prouder to see Charlie step into this role," continued Aggarwal. "He's one of our most passionate and capable leaders, and someone who prioritizes both the consumer and our critical industry partners. He will be a driving force in taking the company to the next level."

Since the company's founding, EnergySage has helped hundreds of thousands of consumers make informed decisions about their home energy solutions. Over 9 million people come to EnergySage every year to learn about solar, storage, heating and cooling, EV charging, and more. It's estimated that for every solar installation in America, at least 1 in 5 of those homeowners visits EnergySage.com at least once prior to installation.

Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. Inquiries or questions should be directed to [email protected].

SOURCE EnergySage, Inc.