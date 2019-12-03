Schneider Electric employees worldwide rally around #GivingTuesday2019

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its Foundation and under the aegis of the Fondation de France, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is renewing its commitment for the second consecutive year to #GivingTuesday. This worldwide movement, rooted in generosity, engagement and solidarity, will be celebrated around the world on December 3, 2019. Since 2018, the Schneider Electric Foundation has successfully united 40 countries around this initiative that resonates with the Group's values and allows it to offer employees new opportunities to get involved.

"For #GivingTuesday2019, Schneider Electric aims to encourage and harness even more community energy and engagement around the world through its Foundation. Our employees' commitment to our partners is one of the cornerstones on which our Foundation is built. All our initiatives are evaluated based on the Schneider Sustainability Impact, which demonstrates the progress made towards meeting the concrete goals set for 2020," says Gilles Vermot Desroches, Chief Sustainability Officer and General Delegate of the Schneider Electric Foundation.

Schneider Electric supports all forms of giving for #GivingTuesday

To better respond to the specific needs of each country where Schneider Electric is present, local teams participating in the initiative have the opportunity to tailor their responses to their home countries. Whether acting alone, with colleagues or in partnership with a non-profit, whether as part of a global, local or personal initiative, Schneider Electric employees are free to engage as they see fit.

Last year, they supported numerous causes around the world, giving blood, donating food, toys, childcare and school supplies, clothing and bedding, providing solar lamps to hundreds of families that need urgent help, offering financial support and getting out into the field by donating their time.

After a remarkable level of participation in 2018, the Foundation aims to get even more countries and employees involved this year. The numerous opportunities to participate in #GivingTuesday2019 are listed on VolunteerIn.

Launch of an awareness kit to help school children learn about the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

For #GivingTuesday2019, the Schneider Electric Foundation is providing employees with a complete United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) awareness kit via VolunteerIn. Initially, the kit will be available in English, French and Spanish, allowing employees to engage with school children all over the world. The kit deals with logistical questions and provides letter templates for contacting school principals, as well as several tools for teaching children and getting them actively involved in achieving SDGs.

The initiative also gives employees the opportunity to play a more active part in Schneider Electric's global strategy and the achievement of the 17 SDGs by 2030.

Hear to Heart contest: A call for projects to recognize and support local organizations that are important for employees

In support of all forms of giving, the Schneider Electric Foundation is renewing its international call for projects. The Cœur à cœur initiative allows Group employees to showcase the work of an organization in which they are involved over a period of one month. Nominees are listed on VolunteerIn and submitted to employees in each country for a vote and the regional winner receives a €1,000 donation. The three most popular associations in each region will be presented on VolunteerIn and Schneider Electric employees can choose to use their community outreach days, awarded annually, to volunteer to help one of the organizations or any other organization supported by the Foundation.

Last year, the initiative gave exposure and assistance to organizations in support of orphans, greater awareness of household dangers and disadvantaged young people, as well as organizations that provide meals to people in extremely precarious situations.

About the Schneider Electric Foundation

In a world where social and environmental challenges are more widespread and more urgent than ever, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports innovative and forward-looking initiatives to give as many people as possible the energy they need to succeed. It is this pioneering spirit that the Schneider Electric Foundation is seeking to advance. We see our role as a catalyst for technological, social and entrepreneurial innovation helping to close the energy gap and striving for a more equitable energy transition around the world. Ever optimistic, the Schneider Electric Foundation's aim is to help build a fairer, lower-carbon society to give future generations the keys to transform our world.

In 2019, the Foundation ran more than 100 projects, supported 236,491 young people, counted 9,622 days of volunteer work.

https://www.se.com/fr/fr/about-us/sustainability/foundation/ – www.volunteerin.com

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

