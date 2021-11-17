Schneider Electric Expands Support of Liquid Cooled IT with Chilldyne Partnership that will Deliver the Next Evolution in Innovative, Sustainable Liquid Cooling to the Data Centre

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knights, has entered into an Alliance Partnership with Chilldyne, a pioneer in liquid cooling solutions for data centres. Through the agreement, Schneider Electric will offer the Chilldyne Negative Pressure Liquid Cooling Solution complementing its full portfolio of Uniflair cooling and chiller solutions, to enhance data centre sustainability and efficiency.

Chilldyne holds patents on negative pressure liquid cooling technology, which allows for leak-proof cooling of the highest-temperature chips and GPUs on the market. The negative pressure approach mitigates risk, lowers the total cost of cooling, and improves server uptime. This partnership will allow Schneider Electric to provide worldwide distribution with service and support.

Schneider Electric Director of Cooling Innovation and Strategy, Maurizio Frizziero said, "As the World's Most Sustainable Company, finding sustainable innovation to address new demands of the digital world are core to our mission. To meet higher computing needs chips get hotter and liquid cooling technology presents a more energy efficient means than traditional methods to cool high-computing workloads. Schneider Electric's partnership with Chilldyne will allow our customers to implement next-generation liquid cooling, while making their data centres more energy-efficient and less vulnerable to downtime."

Chilldyne CEO, Steve Harrington said, "Our goal is to reduce data centre energy consumption with worry free, maximum uptime cooling. Schneider Electric shares our goal of a more sustainable future. This partnership expands Chilldyne's reach to help even more customers realize the power of no-leak liquid cooling designed to make data centres more efficient and reliable."

The partnership gives system designers and customers confidence to deploy the latest high performance, liquid cooled compute, while at the same time improving energy efficiency, white space optimization, and achieving world class TCO. The next evolution in sustainable data centre cooling has arrived and it is better, cheaper and more efficient than the air cooling it replaces.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #InnovationAtEveryLevel #LifeIsOn

SOURCE Schneider Electric UK