Schneider Electric Introduces APC Smart-UPS Ultra, the Smallest, Lightest Single-phase 3kW & 5kW UPS on the Market

Up to 2.5x more power dense and half the weight and size than comparable solutions, APC Smart-UPS Ultra delivers more power in less space, freeing up valuable IT space for edge applications

Lithium-ion technology means less time and OpEx spent on battery maintenance

Flexible mounting options including rack, tower, wall or ceiling enable it to be placed out of the way to allow for more space for IT equipment

EcoStruxure™ Ready cloud-based monitoring optimises performance and enables anytime, anywhere UPS monitoring

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today introduced in Europe APC™ Smart-UPS™ Ultra, the industry's first 3kW and 5kW 1U single-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). Designed to deliver more power, flexibility, and intelligent monitoring in the smallest footprint, the APC Smart-UPS Ultra enables IT professionals and solution providers to address many of the challenges with deploying IT infrastructure in distributed edge computing environments and at the edge.

The global edge computing market is facing massive growth, growing at 12.5% annually to an estimated $250.6 billion in 2024, according to IDC. The proliferation of digital technologies and smart applications is driving the need for compute, network, and storage resources that are localised and in close proximity to enable business critical processes and experiences that rely on network connectivity to the cloud. Yet, configuring, deploying, and maintaining the supporting IT infrastructure for multiple, geographically dispersed sites comes with unique challenges.

With the APC Smart-UPS Ultra, Schneider Electric is bringing to market its smallest, most advanced single-phase UPS that provides the flexibility to install anywhere and save on total cost of ownership (TCO) without compromising businesses' power protection needs.

"To meet the digital demands of the future, local, regional and cloud data centres must be designed to be sustainable, resilient, efficient and adaptable. Schneider Electric continues to innovate and respond to customer needs with the introduction of the APC Smart-UPS Ultra," said Tarunjeet Sarao, Senior Vice President, Transactional & Edge Line of Business at Schneider Electric. "The first of its kind, APC Smart-UPS Ultra is redefining the single-phase UPS, making it lighter and more powerful with the next generation semiconductor technology. In addition, it uses lithium-ion technology to power distributed IT and edge computing sites to ensure our digital life is on."

APC Smart-UPS delivers more power in less space

In distributed IT and edge environments there are often significant physical space considerations, with a premium placed on maximising square footage and operating the space efficiently to optimise IT systems and improve the bottom line.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra's compact design delivers more power while taking up less IT space, providing the installation flexibility and power density you need for today and into the future. The UPS's compact design is up to 50% smaller and lighter than comparable UPS solutions on the market today. The APC Smart-UPS Ultra offers flexible mounting options including rack, tower or wall/ceiling mounts, so it can be placed out of the way to allow for more space for IT in the rack.

Lithium-ion battery offers lower TCO over 10 years, reducing site visits

Effective power management is critical for any IT environment, but regular and effective maintenance of power protection equipment such as UPSs, especially across multiple distributed sites, can require costly ongoing OpEx investment.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra's Lithium-ion battery lasts up to three times longer than a traditional valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) powered UPS and will not need to be replaced under normal operating conditions. This helps to eliminate costly battery replacement, labor and service fees and visits over the life of the UPS. The APC Smart-UPS Ultra saves on TCO over 10 years and comes with a 5-year warranty.

EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS Ultra ensures better visibility anytime, anywhere

Being understaffed or lacking onsite staff makes management, maintenance and service activities such as inspecting equipment, replacing batteries, swapping out failed equipment very burdensome, particularly if assets are highly distributed and geographically dispersed. APC Smart-UPS Ultra is EcoStruxure™ Ready which allows cloud-based monitoring, delivers data-driven recommendations to optimise performance, and enables wherever-you-go visibility across multiple UPS devices. Connectivity is available via Ethernet Port or embedded network port, and the EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS web portal provides automated, customisable alerts regarding the health of the UPS to make preventative maintenance simpler in order to reduce downtime and lower mean time to repair.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra is available in Europe. To learn more about the APC Smart-UPS Ultra, visit this web page.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimising the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organisation, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

