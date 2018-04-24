Schneider Electric Introduces Data Center Module for mobile edge applications

Today's digital world continues to expand with the growing implementation of technologies like 5G, smart homes and IoT enabled devices, autonomous cars and drone delivery programs, creating a need for higher processing power, closer to the end user, that meets the demand for staggering bandwidth and allow critical decisions to be made at the source. With an ever-growing number of cell tower sites, the telco industry is positioned to define the edge environment that supports the demand of these technologies. However, while edge computing is poised to address these challenges, the edge computing endpoints themselves, which are often distributed and remote, must also be managed.

Best of Breed Integration for the Telco Edge

Schneider Electric's Edge Module is designed to empower customers to address these challenges by enabling flexible, scalable and autonomous edge deployments. Comprised of pre-integrated power, cooling, software and IT components, the Edge Module is a turnkey, self-contained solution for simple, cost-effective deployment. The new module can be deployed with single or three-phase power with a flexible power train in multiple ranges, N+1 standard cooling, which includes a free air option and is able to be modified based on site requirements, as well as package cooling units mounted on the outside of the module to eliminate the need for external condensers or piping.

The Schneider Electric Edge module is also specifically suited to the cell tower edge with its single-phase design equipped for 208 volts of power with the flexibility and scalability needed to manage a flexible power train up to 48 KW with N+1 cooling. Additionally, six racks can be configured into two bay racks, as a single bay rack, and even a custom four bay rack.

"Shifting computing needs to the edge is critical to meeting the needs of today's technologies, but the distributed and remote nature of edge endpoints themselves create management and oversight challenges for our customers," said Jay Owen, SVP for Schneider Electric's North American IT Division. "With our new prefabricated Edge Module, we're empowering customers, and the telco industry specifically, to normalize their edge endpoints with identical implementations in multiple locations, providing the ultimate predictability in efficiency, reliability and operation – for a variety of different applications."

Enriched by Schneider Electric's EcoStruxture software platform, the module can be fully metered, remotely monitored and controlled, ultimately allowing customers to run an autonomous or "lights out" application. Security can be built in with features such as key locks, rack mounted and exterior cameras, exterior lights and a card kit key reader.

For more information on Schneider Electric's Edge module, please visit: https://www.cloud-colo.schneider-electric.com/telco/edge

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life is On

Related resources:

https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/product-category/7550-prefabricated-data-center-modules/.

Hashtags: #colocation #edgecomputing #telco #datacenter #EcoStruxure

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google Plus

YouTube

Website

Schneider Electric Blog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-introduces-data-center-module-for-mobile-edge-applications-300635041.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

https://www.schneider-electric.us/en

