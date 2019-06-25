Schneider Electric Introduces New Arc Flash Isolation Design in Motor Control Centers

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Flash event prevention is of primary interest to the electrical industry as these events can lead to catastrophic results and equipment damage and serious physical injury to electrical workers. As a leader in arc flash mitigation, Schneider Electric introduces its new patented ArcBlokTM technology in the Square DTM Brand Model 6 Motor Control Center (MCC). This innovative design is a gamechanger in equipment protection and safety-related work practices.

Despite the advancement in standards such as NFPA 70E (Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace) and industry efforts to establish safety-related work practices, these methods have limited effectiveness. Schneider Electric took on the challenge to create a new equipment design that is not just a barrier to arc flash events but helps to prevent arc flash causes from originating, extinguishing and containing the arc energy if they would occur.

As a leader in arc flash mitigation Schneider Electric designed ArcBlok technology from the ground up. Assessing the hazards, we tested unique designs to create a passive arc flash mitigation system that can contain the line side arc flash event at the equipment's maximum rated level. We've created a newly designed main Motor Control Center section, which reinforces the structure. For the end-user, the equipment's simplicity of design, proven Square D equipment reliability and innovation from Schneider Electric is the perfect solution to help protect their employees and MCC line-up.

We also added thermal sensors allowing temperature monitoring in your mobile device while standing outside the arc flash boundary. Take temperature readings faster and without the discomfort of PPE normally required for infrared thermography. Using Zigbee communication protocols, you can monitor main breaker operating temperatures on your wireless device.

This robust unit can now be specified for new installations or retrofit as a new main section as a part of a modernization project to add protection to your existing MCC installation.

For more information on the new ArcBlok technology in our Square D Brand Motor Control Center or Schneider Electric, please visit http://www.schneider-electric.us/arcblok and https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. Learn more: www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric

