Schneider Electric introduces the Altivar™ Process 6000 medium voltage services-oriented drive

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, today launched the Altivar™ Process 6000 (ATV6000) medium voltage service-oriented drive. The ATV6000 is a smart, connected product that can help optimize businesses by enabling process optimization, improving energy management, enhancing asset management and providing a tailored engineering solution. Schneider Electric is currently working with UL and expect to have a listing by December, 2019.

Equipped with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Asset Advisor, the ATV6000 provides a unique solution to optimize the operation and maintenance of installations. It allows businesses to plug into the Industrial Internet of Things to manage maintenance tasks on assets with preventive and predictive management based on real-time assessments and predictive analytics.

"Our customers are focused on reducing energy consumption and operating costs, while still meeting their production goals," said Garrett Abbott-Frey, US Enclosed Senior Drive Offer Manager, Schneider Electric. "Connected solutions like the Altivar Process 6000 offer sustainable efficiency without adding additional costs so users can monitor energy usage and optimize their overall operation."

The ATV6000 with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor transforms data into insights to help run operations more efficiently and safer, with greater availability and increased profits. As part of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric's IIoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open, interoperable architecture and platform architecture, this service-oriented drive delivers greater energy management through smart data collection, real time performance information and lifetime energy monitoring to reduce consumption.

The ATV6000 provides a high level of customization to meet specific purposes, offering flexibility for modifications and extensions. This means that no matter the challenge, electrical or mechanical, Schneider Electric's application specialists and design engineers will provide optimized solutions resulting in Capex and Opex savings.

The digital capabilities and mechanical characteristics of the ATV6000 also ensure improved operator efficiency, fast and easy onsite maintenance operations, easy troubleshooting with dynamic QR codes and comfortable usability with the 10" Magelis HMI. While the ATV6000's modular architecture and easy front access design, provides simple parts replacement, quicker maintenance, and minimized spare part stock references.

* Based on previous data. This is not a guarantee of future performance or performance in a circumstance.

