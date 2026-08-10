Schneider Electric introduces the industry-defining multi-chemistry APC Smart-UPS

Next-generation APC Smart-UPS™ runs on either VRLA or lithium-ion batteries and is engineered to support future battery chemistries, so customers can upgrade the battery without replacing the UPS

Future-ready platform delivers up to 3x the base runtime, up to 1.4x more power density, and up to 57% more outlets versus previous models, with no battery technology lock-in

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced the next generation of APC Smart-UPS™, the industry's first monolithic multi-chemistry uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for distributed IT and edge environments. The new Smart-UPS runs on valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) or lithium-ion batteries and supports future battery chemistries, allowing customers to upgrade the battery without buying a new UPS. The platform debuts this week at the Xchange channel partner event (August 9–11).

Backup power is critical to minimizing downtime across data centers and edge IT sites, but a dead battery would undermine that protection strategy and is the leading cause of UPS failure. Battery technology is advancing quickly, yet replacing an entire UPS to benefit from new battery technologies has never been practical. The new multi-chemistry Smart-UPS removes that trade-off.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between investing in backup power today and being ready for what comes next," said Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President, Secure Power and Data Centers, Schneider Electric. "With our first multi-chemistry Smart-UPS, a system purchased today can adapt to tomorrow's battery innovations by swapping the battery, protecting our customers' investment and giving our partners a new way to deliver value."

Customers can deploy VRLA batteries today as a cost-effective option and move to longer-lasting lithium-ion when ready, then adapt to new battery chemistries as Schneider Electric introduces compatible battery packs — all within the same chassis.

The platform supports up to 10 external battery packs for extended runtime. Genuine APC batteries maximize the performance and lifespan of the UPS: thoroughly tested for compatibility, backed by warranty coverage, shipped factory fresh, with validated runtime data and support for authorized recycling programs.

Engineered for the demands of AI-era IT

The next-generation Smart-UPS delivers more power and runtime without sacrificing valuable rack space. Compared to previous Smart-UPS models, it provides up to 3x the base runtime, up to 1.4x more power density, and up to 57% more outlets, while helping reduce power loss by up to 40%.

One unified platform across every battery type

A sleek, modern design is standardized across all battery types. The same interface, batteries, and spare parts are shared across kVA models, so partners and IT teams can stock less and support more. Intuitive LCD screens and menus reduce training time, and rack/tower-convertible models adapt to current and future configurations.

Secure visibility and energy intelligence

EcoStruxure™ IT software provides visibility across all sites from one platform, UPS health and performance data, alerts that help prevent dead batteries, and insights into energy use. An EcoStruxure IT Network Management Card adds cybersecurity protection certified to IEC 62443 Security Level 2, while PowerChute™ software enables automated shutdown to protect data during outages. As an energy technology partner to its customers, Schneider Electric pairs the platform with a software-led channel approach: a Power Infrastructure Assessment, powered by EcoStruxure IT, maps the modernization path the new Smart-UPS delivers.

Sustainable by design

Industry-leading energy efficiency cuts energy costs over the life of the UPS. Upgrading the battery chemistry instead of replacing the UPS reduces e-waste, while design improvements deliver up to 25.6% reduced carbon and up to 50% sustainable plastic usage. The new Smart-UPS is ENERGY STAR for UPS (Version 2.0) certified.

Availability

The next-generation APC Smart-UPS debuts with the SRTD On-Line series (2.2kVA and 3kVA), designed for servers and networking equipment in medical, light industrial, and IT white space applications. Additional capacity models will follow. The SRTD series will be available to order in North America beginning September 1, 2026. Availability in other regions will be announced later. To learn more, visit the APC Smart-UPS product page.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric