Schneider Electric is Top 50 of the World's most Diverse and Inclusive Employers in Universum's Diversity & Inclusion Index

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is recognized in Universum's Diversity & Inclusion Index (D&I Index). In this inaugural global D&I index, Schneider Electric is ranked in the Top 50 companies and is amongst the most inclusive employers for students.

Universum's World D&I Index is based on the responses of over 247,000 Business and STEM (Science/Technology/Engineering/Math) students worldwide. To be considered, companies must be among the most attractive employers in 6 of the 12 largest global economies around the world. The index is calculated by measuring companies that are perceived as the most associated with the following attributes – support for gender equality, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and respect for its people.

"More and more, students seek a work environment that is inclusive and diverse and empowers their people to shape the future. At Schneider Electric, we strive hard every day to make this a reality and we are honored by the Universum recognition," said Tina Mylon, SVP Talent and Diversity at Schneider Electric.

In 2019, Schneider Electric has received other prestigious recognitions. Last month, Schneider Electric was ranked in the Top 50 in the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2020 report, which assesses companies' success in promoting all types of diversity, including gender balance, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, disability and ethnic and social mix that reflects a wider society. The company was also ranked first in the industrial sector in Equileap's Gender Equality Report, which accelerates progress towards gender equality in the workplace, and for the second year in a row, was included in Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index which provides an indication of gender-equality performance across all sectors worldwide. Earlier this year, Schneider Electric was awarded the 2019 Catalyst Award for its bold initiatives to help women to advance their careers.

