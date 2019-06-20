Schneider Electric Jean-Pascal Tricoire named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

Based on anonymous and voluntary employees' feedback throughout the past year, Tricoire has ranked 54 th out of Top 100 CEO's US Large list with a 94% approval rating from employees. Schneider Electric has been steadily increasing its Glassdoor company rating over the years, especially with strong growth on CEO Approval and Culture & Values.

"Great People make Schneider Electric a Great company. I am delighted that our employees recognize we collectively drive a meaningful purpose to enable life, progress and sustainability for all. At the same time, we are committed to provide equal opportunities to everyone, everywhere so that our employees are empowered to innovate and manage their unique life and work," said Tina Mylon, SVP for Talent & Diversity.

With a long-term commitment to sustainability, Jean-Pascal Tricoire is the President of Global Compact France since 2014, and a director of the worldwide board of the UN Global Compact. He is also a UN #HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion working with other heads of state, universities and companies to advance gender equality.

Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018, and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.



For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Blog

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SEGreatPeople #Meaningful #Inclusive #Empowered

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

www.schneider-electric.com

