Schneider Electric joins The Climate Group EV100 initiative to fast-track shift of 100% fleet to electric mobility

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving forward with its commitment to build a net-zero carbon world, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces its membership with The Climate Group's EV100 initiative to launch a Green Fleet policy which aims to replace 100% of its car fleet with electric vehicles by 2030. The announcement coincides with the launch of the 2020 Progress and Insights Annual Report which is released today, which shows demand for electric vehicles is on the up and that organizations are progressing fast towards their goals where models are available.

The future of mobility is electric: demonstrating that a rapid shift is within reach

According to IPCC's special report, global CO 2 emissions need to be cut by 45% by 2030 to limit climate change to 1.5°C globally. Electric mobility is key to achieving this future, coupled with decarbonization, decentralization and digitization of energy.

However, adoption of electric mobility is slower than needed. With this commitment Schneider Electric wishes to demonstrate that a rapid shift is achievable, while securing driver comfort and costs. By 2030, Schneider Electric will convert 14,000 company cars in over 50 countries to EV. Schneider Electric will also install EV charging infrastructure in its major offices and factories by 2030, with flagship sites showcasing innovative EcoStruxure e-mobility architecture with microgrid technologies, asset management and new energy management systems.

EV100 is a fantastic lever to achieve net-zero CO2 operations by 2030

In 2019, Schneider Electric accelerated its climate strategy, with notably the objective to achieve carbon neutrality in its own ecosystem by 2025 and net-zero emissions by 2030 as part of its validated 1.5°C SBT (science-based climate target). By Joining EV100 initiative, led by The Climate Group and bringing together influential businesses, Schneider Electric has committed to accelerate climate action. Transitioning to an electric fleet will enable the Group to bring down direct CO 2 emissions from company cars to zero by 2030.

"At Schneider Electric, we committed to net zero operational carbon emissions by 2030, in line with a 1.5°C science-based climate trajectory. Joining the EV100 initiative is a key step to deliver this ambition. Such a transformation allows us to embark thousands of our employees, customers, start-ups, together into a variety of innovations. We believe electricity is the future of mobility and we want to demonstrate that a rapid scale-up of EVs can be reached in 10 years. Schneider EcoStruxure's unique end-to-end approach to eMobility infrastructure delivers comprehensive, seamless, scalable and cybersecure EV charging marketplace solutions for fleets and public places.", says Leonid Mukhamedov, Executive Vice-President, Global Strategy at Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric is a triple joiner of the Climate Group's EP100, RE100 and EV100 initiatives, which are complementary transformations to cut emissions from operations to zero by 2030, in line with a 1.5°C climate trajectory. In 2017 Schneider Electric partnered with:

EP100 initiative: to double energy productivity by 2030, against a 2005 baseline, setting an ambitious target to double the economic output from every unit of energy consumed;

to double energy productivity by 2030, against a 2005 baseline, setting an ambitious target to double the economic output from every unit of energy consumed; RE100 initiative: to use 100% renewable electricity by 2030 with an intermediary objective of 80% by 2020. Progress are reported in the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI).

"Global companies have an important role to play in accelerating the energy transition. By joining EP100 and RE100 and putting smart energy use at the heart of its business strategy, Schneider Electric is already leading by example, said Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group. "We are excited that Schneider Electric are now also joining EV100, making them one of hopefully many more companies to make all three commitments, demonstrating that cleaner, smarter energy and transport go hand in hand".

eMobility is not a new concept but a reality for many employees in Schneider Electric

With its charging solutions developed since a few years and available on many sites across the world, Schneider Electric employees have been early-adopters of electric mobility. For instance, in Germany, Schneider Electric has helped transform the EUREF Campus into a showcase for low-CO 2 energy and mobility, enabling to meet Germany's FUTURE 2050 carbon-free target 30 years ahead of time. Schneider Electric's employees working at EUREF campus are part of 150 companies and research facilities who benefit from this future-ready infrastructure.

In Schneider Electric, several countries such as Norway have already taken the plunge and started to offer their employees to use electric vehicles for their professional needs. This transformation, that will be conducted in over 50 countries in the coming 10 years, will obviously change the habits for many new employees.

"Schneider Electric efforts to reduce our impact on the planet is also part of our employees' DNA. I see a high involvement and willingness for our employees to contribute to a more sustainable future." says Henrik Holck-Clausen, Human Resources Vice President in Norway.

EcoStruxure for eMobility: Innovative technologies will shape the future of electric mobility

To accelerate the worldwide adoption of EVs as a sustainable mobility form, Schneider Electric has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the world's only end-to-end EV charging infrastructure. EcoStruxure for eMobility stands out in that it covers the entire EV charging value chain, from audit and consulting, to grid and microgrid management, and smart charging stations:

Consulting services to help customers strategize, plan, design, install and maintain smart EV charging systems that are safe, reliable and efficient.

to help customers strategize, plan, design, install and maintain smart EV charging systems that are safe, reliable and efficient. Energy and Microgrid Management to optimize the energy consumption of EV charging units thanks to software that increases the efficiency of usage and cost by forecasting the optimum time to consume, produce, store or sell energy.

to optimize the energy consumption of EV charging units thanks to software that increases the efficiency of usage and cost by forecasting the optimum time to consume, produce, store or sell energy. Built-in Battery Storage that optimizes grid use and allows for a better management of renewable energy.

that optimizes grid use and allows for a better management of renewable energy. IIoT Predictive Maintenance and Operations Management , combined with data analytics, that minimize OpEx and help eliminate downtime.

, combined with data analytics, that minimize OpEx and help eliminate downtime. EVlink Charging Stations offer an easy user-experience and can be deployed at scale.

To learn more, visit our Automotive and Mobility Solutions web site.

Investing Partnering & with E-Mobility Start-ups to Accelerate Global Transition to EV

In addition to transitioning our own vehicle fleet to electric, Schneider Electric also helps companies transition to electric fleets by investing and partnering with start-ups such as eIQ Mobility who is focused on fleet electrification consulting services and software, and DST that offers electric fleet logistics as a service and has over 16,000 electric vehicles. Schneider Electric is an investor and partner of Volta, whose innovative business model enables free EV charging for real estate owners and drivers in exchange for advertising.

About EV100

EV100 is a global initiative by The Climate Group bringing together forward-looking companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), to make electric transport 'the new normal' by 2030. Electric transport offers a major solution to climate change, as well as curbing air and noise pollution. Businesses can lead through their investment decisions and influence on millions of staff and customers worldwide. By joining EV100 they increase demand, drive mass roll-out, and make electric cars more rapidly affordable for everyone. In driving corporate EV uptake, The Climate Group works closely with regional engagement partners Ceres and Japan Climate Leaders Partnership.

Visit: TheClimateGroup.org/EV100

About The Climate Group

The Climate Group's mission is to accelerate climate action to achieve a world of no more than 1.5°C of global warming and greater prosperity for all. We do this by bringing together powerful networks of business and governments that shift global markets and policies. We focus on the greatest global opportunities for change, take innovation and solutions to scale, and build ambition and pace. We are an international non-profit organization, founded in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition. Visit TheClimateGroup.org and follow us on Twitter @ClimateGroup and Facebook @TheClimateGroup .

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

