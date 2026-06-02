Schneider Electric Launches EcoCare for BMS to Deliver Real-Time Operational Intelligence for Modern Buildings

EcoCare for Building Management Systems is a digital-first service that combines predictive analytics, 24/7 monitoring and Schneider Electric's service expertise to help teams prevent and resolve issues faster

Building teams can achieve up to 25% energy savings, 45% less downtime, a 30% increase in operational efficiency and 60% fewer occupant complaints compared to traditional building operations

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced EcoCare service plans for Building Management Systems (BMS) in the United States, a digital-first service designed to help teams predict, prevent and resolve operational issues across buildings and facilities.

Schneider Electric’s EcoCare for BMS combines continuous monitoring with remote and on-site support to help facilities teams detect problems early and keep building systems running smoothly.

As commercial buildings become more electrified and energy-intensive, facility teams are under growing pressure to reduce downtime, manage rising energy costs and operate with leaner staff. EcoCare for BMS helps organizations shift from reactive maintenance to predictive operations, improving resilience, efficiency and occupant experience across commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, campuses and industrial sites.

Unveiled at Realcomm IBcon 2026, a leading commercial real estate technology conference, Schneider Electric's EcoCare for BMS combines 24/7 monitoring, AI-driven analytics and expert support spanning both remote operations teams and on-site field technicians to help teams detect and address issues before they disrupt operations.

"The old model of reactive maintenance just doesn't work anymore," said Tyler Haak, Vice President, Services, U.S. Digital Buildings, Schneider Electric. "Facility teams are expected to keep buildings running, manage issues as they arise and do more with fewer resources, and they need real-time visibility and predictive insights to stay ahead. Our latest energy technology helps teams identify issues earlier, reduces downtime and keeps critical systems running smoothly, while delivering better experiences for the people who rely on those buildings every day."

Schneider Electric customer deployments using digitally enabled, condition-based maintenance strategies have achieved up to 25% energy savings, 45% less downtime, a 30% increase in operational efficiency and 60% fewer occupant complaints compared with traditional reactive building maintenance approaches.

Key Features for an EcoCare Service Plan include:

24/7 expert monitoring and support: Real-time system visibility with specialists who proactively identify and mitigate risks

Real-time system visibility with specialists who proactively identify and mitigate risks Condition-based maintenance: Predictive insights trigger maintenance before issues impact operations

Predictive insights trigger maintenance before issues impact operations Connected field expertise: On-site technicians and HVAC specialists resolve issues quickly and maintain system reliability

On-site technicians and HVAC specialists resolve issues quickly and maintain system reliability Priority response: Faster service and dedicated account management support aligned to operational priorities

Faster service and dedicated account management support aligned to operational priorities Digital Twin Insights: A digital twin of the BMS provides actionable insights on energy use, occupant comfort and system performance to help optimize building operations

Enabling a New Operational Model for Modern Buildings

As part of its broader services portfolio, Schneider Electric's EcoCare service plans combine service expertise with digital tools such as EcoStruxure™ Building Advisor, connecting real-time analytics to on-site support to resolve issues faster and improve system performance.

Schneider Electric supports more than 6,000 service customers globally, providing expertise across energy management, building automation and operational resilience for many of the world's most critical facilities. These deployments help organizations identify issues earlier and resolve them before they disrupt operations, helping ensure buildings remain safe, efficient and comfortable for occupants and the people who depend on them every day.

"EcoCare for BMS represents a new model for building operations, bringing together digital intelligence and service expertise to shift from reactive maintenance to predictive, proactive performance," Haak said. "As we continue to expand these capabilities, we're helping organizations move beyond reacting to issues toward anticipating what's next, strengthening resilience, improving performance and advancing energy tech across modern buildings."

For more information, visit EcoCare for BMS.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric