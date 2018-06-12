Schneider Electric Launches Innovative Medium Voltage Switchgear in the U.S.

CBGS-0 has been designed to meet the needs of indoor substations, which serve a vital purpose in the broader trend of urbanization and the growth of industry. This switchgear is meant for heavy industries: water and wastewater facilities, mining, chemical, petrochemical, utilities, wind farms, data centers and traction substations.

An Innovative and Safe Design

With operator safety top of mind, Schneider Electric's CBGS-0 is designed to empower customers to improve operator safety, using a new standard in safety and innovation through a unique design concept. CBGS-0 includes a grounded and shielded solid insulated bus system, installed in the top rear part of the switchgear, outside the SF 6 compartment – this means no gas handling is required during installation, expansions or section replacement. Shielded Solid insulation and sealed-for-life gas tank protect the medium voltage components from aggressive atmospheres, dirt, dust and vermin. The materials used also inhibit oxidation in the busbar and circuit breaker compartments and provide for a stable gas system.

CBGS-0 is also designed to reduce maintenance and downtime, and maximize floor space. The compact and modular switchgear offers both flexibility and a long, low-maintenance service life, making it an ideal choice for those with limited space. The design of the modern switchgear equipment is significantly smaller than legacy models – reducing floor space by up to 60 percent.

A New Generation of Switchgear

In the fast-paced technology landscape, end users are under constant pressure to improve uptime while reducing both CAPEX project costs and recurring OPEX maintenance costs, yet many switchgear designs have remained stagnant for five decades. There's often a strain on time, resources and budget to properly maintain equipment. Schneider Electric's innovative equipment is maintenance-free for ten years, or 10,000 cycles.

"Our new generation of medium voltage switchgear includes evolutionary technologies that set a new standard for performance, dependability, and protection," said Emily Heitman, Vice President of Energy, Canada & U.S., Schneider Electric. "With CBGS-0 customers are getting equipment that can handle 27-38kV applications, and is incredibly easy to install, access and maintain."

Schneider Electric's CBGS-0 is safer by design, a unique and innovative concept with lower total cost of ownership, and the optimal solution for a variety of applications.

For more information on Schneider Electric's CBGS-0 Medium Voltage Switchgear, please visit: https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/product-range-presentation/1480-cbgs-0-gas-insulated-switchgear

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life is On

