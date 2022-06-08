Schneider Electric Launches mySchneider IT Partner Program in Europe

Easy to navigate, the new Partner Program is more flexible, customised, and collaborative, supporting partner needs for more business, more sales, and more profitability

Simplified structure is designed to help partners adapt to changing market conditions, capitalise on new trends and grow their business

Research from Canalys finds 65% of partners wanted to strengthen their relationship with vendors, while 60% wanted to improve profitability and sales

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of its new mySchneider IT Partner Program.

Built on more than 40 years of channel collaboration, the new evolution of its partner program supports IT channel partners with a simplified program structure and diverse specialisations for key sectors including data centres, IT solutions, software, and services, with a new range of sales tools, training and enablement resources. Further, it includes new benefits aligned with each of its specialisation paths and offers a clear sustainability strategy for partners via Schneider Electric Green Premium™ solutions, which offer sustainable performance and circularity by design.

Phase one of the program evolution, available today, will focus on the new 'IT Solution Provider' specialisation, enabling partners to certify across three levels - Select, Premier, and Elite – to combine multiple IT specialisations regardless of their partner status. It provides partners with the ability to identify, resell, configure and/or install IT infrastructure solutions within the SMB or Enterprise market spaces. Phases 2 and 3, which include the 'Software and Services Provider' and 'Data Center Solutions Provider' specialisations will become available in 2023.

Features and benefits include:

New Structure : IT Solution Providers can progress from 'Enrolled' to 'Elite' level, using a metrics based approach to increase core competencies, certifications and performance.

: IT Solution Providers can progress from 'Enrolled' to 'Elite' level, using a metrics based approach to increase core competencies, certifications and performance. New Interface : easy-to-navigate program dashboard offers visibility for sales, partners and program managers on company and individual progress against each specialisation.

: easy-to-navigate program dashboard offers visibility for sales, partners and program managers on company and individual progress against each specialisation. Enhanced Training Paths : including a wide range of design tools, training, and resources to help partners diversify and strengthen their business models and meet customer demands.

: including a wide range of design tools, training, and resources to help partners diversify and strengthen their business models and meet customer demands. myRewards : tailored for partners businesses requirements, including rewards and financial incentives to proactively identify, develop, and help close new business opportunities.

: tailored for partners businesses requirements, including rewards and financial incentives to proactively identify, develop, and help close new business opportunities. Sustainability: Access to Schneider Electric's Green Premium™ products and solutions, providing customers with greater compliance and transparency, reduced environmental impact and sustainable performance.

"Many of our partners today share a strong common viewpoint, recognising the importance of strengthening relationships as one of the most effective ways to drive sustainable business growth," said Rob McKernan, SVP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric Europe. "By listening to our partners and designing the program to accommodate both new market trends and changing business models, we can help them to fast-track new sales opportunities and build the partnerships of the future."

New channel trends

Research conducted by Canalys found that the number of IT Resellers in the European Market is beginning to stabilise after 4-5 years of consolidation. However, most partners across the region are operating with multiple business types and need vendor partner programs to be more flexible and reflective of the market trends. The survey found 65% of partners wanted to strengthen their relationship with vendors, while 60% wanted to improve profitability and sales, and 50% wanted to build their expertise.

Partner transformation is also driving change, with more resellers shifting from hardware sales to becoming IT Solution providers, and offering Managed Power Services, edge computing and cloud migration services to customers. Furthermore, sustainability remains a key driver of decision making, with research finding 97% of customers are demanding contractual commitments to sustainability when defining and implementing their data centre infrastructure.

The new mySchneider IT Partner Program has been designed based on key feedback from its partner community, supporting the changing requirements of their businesses and helping them capitalise on these new market trends.

"Disruptive trends such as the convergence of IT/OT are driving transformative change in the channel, forcing resellers to adapt from hardware-based sales organisations into multi-faceted solutions providers," said David Terry, VP, IT Channels, Schneider Electric Europe. "This new era, fueled by the growth of edge computing, cloud migration and IT security, presents opportunities for partners to capture market share and catalyse growth. Our new partner program is reflective of this shift, providing a better structure, with more sales tools, training, enablement and support to make it easier for partners to increase sales pipelines and profitability."

To learn more about the new mySchneider IT Solution Provider Partner Program, please visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We emposwer all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

