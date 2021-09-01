Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Channel Leaders Share Strategies for Business Growth and Customer Digital Transformation

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of a new audio podcast series featuring expert insight from channel leaders from across Europe. IT Channel Perspectives will provide IT Solution Providers with a platform for discussing key digital transformation trends, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), remote monitoring and edge computing, and offer channel subscribers in-depth personal experiences of how business leaders have supported customers and accelerated growth during the pandemic.

With each episode hosted by a different Schneider Electric channel executive from across Europe and joined by partners from across its IT channel community, IT Channel Perspectives will provide listeners with personal business insights and explore how channel organisations have both adapted and met customer demands during a time of macroeconomic disruption. IT Solutions Providers, value added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators and distributors can listen and subscribe to the first four episodes of the IT Channel Perspectives podcast through Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher Podcasts – or learn more at APC.com.

Identifying market opportunities with strategic business intelligence

The latest episode includes a guest appearance from Tim Suhling, Vice President, Global Business Intelligence, Ingram Micro, who joins Giles Pattison, IT Channel Marketing and Strategy Director, Schneider Electric Europe. Together, they take an in-depth look at how Ingram Micro's digital approach to data science is helping its partners to thrive. Further, the episode offers key insights into how channel partners can benefit from strategic business intelligence tools to identify new customer acquisition strategies, execute demand generation campaigns with precision and accelerate profitability.

"During the last year we've seen our partners quickly adapt to disruption and take the lead with their customers—helping them stay connected and enabled to work from anywhere," said Tim Suhling, VP, Global Business Intelligence, Ingram Micro. "Each of these scenarios requires a different approach to demand generation, where business intelligence and data analytics becomes a fundamental difference between success and failure. Podcasts are a great way to share knowledge and learn from the experiences of others. Congrats to Schneider Electric on the launch of the IT Channel Perspectives Podcast."

More from IT Channel Perspectives

Other episodes of the IT Channel Perspectives podcast feature guest appearances from channel leaders around the world, including:

Lee Dutton , Group Sales Director, Misco UK, and Maeve Fox , IT Digital Channel and Program Director, Schneider Electric Europe. Together they explore the emerging business opportunities at the edge and discuss how expert partnerships have helped Misco build a resilient digital ecosystem that's fuelled growth.

, Group Sales Director, Misco UK, and , IT Digital Channel and Program Director, Schneider Electric Europe. Together they explore the emerging business opportunities at the edge and discuss how expert partnerships have helped Misco build a resilient digital ecosystem that's fuelled growth. Peter Noren , Senior Sales Specialist, Data Center and SAP Solutions, Fujitsu Sweden AB, and Marcelo Pizzato , IT Channel Manager from Schneider Electric, who discuss retail digital transformation and the role of edge computing.

, Senior Sales Specialist, Data Center and SAP Solutions, Fujitsu Sweden AB, and , IT Channel Manager from Schneider Electric, who discuss retail digital transformation and the role of edge computing. Angel Castaño, Technical Director Energy Efficiency, Cad&Lan Spain , and Ana Carolina Cardoso Guilhen, Channel Director Iberia, Schneider Electric. Their in-depth conversation looks at how end-users can mitigate downtime from power and IT outages, the transition to remote management, and how new digital service models are helping partners drive revenue.

"Channel organisations have continued to be instrumental throughout the course of the pandemic, navigating challenging circumstances to meet accelerated demands for digital transformation," said David Terry, Vice President, IT Channels, Schneider Electric Europe. "Through our new podcast series, we wanted to capture the experiences of our partners first-hand, sharing key insights that can help channel businesses to diversify, grow and succeed."

All episodes of IT Channel Perspectives are currently available at APC.com. To learn more about the podcast series, gain access to additional enablement resources, such as e-guides, white papers and blogs, or to learn how to join the mySchneider IT Solutions Partner Program, visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/uk/en/

Related resources on SE.com:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #CertaintyInAConnectedWorld #ITChannel #VoiceofPartner #ITChannelPerspective #Podcast

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

SOURCE Schneider Electric UK