Schneider Electric Partners with Anord Mardix to Deliver Critical Data Center Power Distribution and Protection Solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it is entering into a partnership with power management system leader Anord Mardix (USA) Inc. to develop and deploy critical power solutions to the data center market. This partnership will make Anord Mardix's industry-leading DATABAR™ busway system, power distribution units (PDUs), and Static Transfer Switch (STS) system available to Schneider Electric's North American data center customers.



Today's complex IT environments demand modern solutions that reduce time and complexity for operators while optimizing performance, scalability and cost. By partnering, Schneider Electric and Anord Mardix are providing data center customers with a complete solution to power their critical systems. Using advanced engineering, Anord Mardix has designed a busway system and PDUs that meet today's electrical distribution requirements. Both solutions simplify installation, deliver on safety and allow customers to configure systems that meet their facility's evolving requirements.



"We strive to revolutionize the way our data center customers monitor and manage their critical IT assets and data—including cooling, networking, power and more," said Russell Senesac, Vice President of Data Center Strategy, Schneider Electric. "We've made significant investments in expanding our ecosystem of partners to offer our customers the industry's most innovative solutions to solve today's most pressing IT challenges. The addition of Anord Mardix's PDU and busway offerings to our extensive data center product portfolio will provide customers with the solutions they need to reduce complexity, improve reliability and adapt to changing business needs."



Schneider Electric and Anord Mardix have a long history of working together on an international scale to deliver innovative power solutions to enterprise customers. This expanded partnership is the first time Anord Mardix will collaborate with Schneider Electric's Secure Power business in the United States, furthering Schneider's multi-local strategy. By developing and producing solutions in region, availability increases while delivery time decreases to benefit local customers.



This agreement enhances the Schneider Electric Services value proposition for data center customers by supporting all aspects of their electrical system. This single point resource streamlines support to provide greater piece of mind to customers.



Power management and distribution becomes less complex



Anord Mardix brings extensive data center and cloud computing industry expertise with a complete portfolio of industry-leading power management solutions. The combination of the industry's first intelligent data center busway system and next-gen PDU with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT platform and architecture will provide customers with an end-to-end solution to ensure power reliability, efficiency and safety for data center customers.



Benefits of Schneider Electric and Anord Mardix partnership include:

Enhanced simplicity and speed : By using a single, local vendor to supply the entire power distribution and monitoring needs for data centers, operators benefit from an efficient supply chain and can simplify the procurement process, speed deployment and reduce costs.

: By using a single, local vendor to supply the entire power distribution and monitoring needs for data centers, operators benefit from an efficient supply chain and can simplify the procurement process, speed deployment and reduce costs. Streamlined operations : By using a one-system approach to bring power from the wall throughout an operation, customers benefit from better availability and less complexity.

: By using a one-system approach to bring power from the wall throughout an operation, customers benefit from better availability and less complexity. Greater visibility and data insights : By integrating these offers with EcoStruxure IT, data center operators will have access to another data collection point within their electrical system, further expanding visibility across an enterprise's IT operations.

: By integrating these offers with EcoStruxure IT, data center operators will have access to another data collection point within their electrical system, further expanding visibility across an enterprise's IT operations. Improved flexibility and choice : By procuring both PDU and busways from one expert source, operators of legacy data centers and those overseeing the construction of new data centers have the flexibility to decide what power distribution solution makes most sense for their facility's needs.

: By procuring both PDU and busways from one expert source, operators of legacy data centers and those overseeing the construction of new data centers have the flexibility to decide what power distribution solution makes most sense for their facility's needs. Greater customer support: By leveraging the Schneider Electric Services Team, data center customers benefit from a single point of support for their entire electrical system, including busways, PDUs and STS systems.



"As the pace of IT systems deployments continues to increase, customers need solutions that have the flexibility and reliability to meet the demands of modern environments," said Alexis Stobbe, Vice President, Anord Mardix (USA). "Our DATABAR™ busway systems, PDUs, and STS systems are built for mission-critical applications where reliability, flexibility and safety are critical. By integrating with Schneider Electric, our joint customers will benefit from a holistic approach to data center power management that enables them to gain performance efficiencies and savings. We are also pleased to announce these products will be manufactured in the United States and shipped from our new 250,000 square foot facility in Richmond, VA."



The current Anord Mardix busway system and PDUs will be available to Schneider Electric customers, partners and end users immediately. The solutions will also be available to integrate with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT platform later this year.



About Anord Mardix



Anord Mardix is a global leader in critical power distribution and protection with operations in North America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific, with 9 world-class manufacturing facilities comprising over 700,000sq/ft of production space. We produce an end-to-end product range including switchgear, custom built modular solutions, flexible data hall distribution. We serve to the global data center and cloud computing industries—from independent providers to hyper-scale leaders. Visit www.anordmardix.com for further information.



About Schneider Electric



At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.





