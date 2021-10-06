Schneider Electric Partners with IT Distributors to Deliver Managed Power as a Service offer

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced it has partnered with IT distributors in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and Austria to support them in delivering a market-first managed services offer for IT channel partners. Available through ALSO, Ingram Micro and TechData, Managed Power as a Service combines Schneider Electric's APC™ Smart-UPS uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) with its award-winning Monitoring & Dispatch services, to help partners create their own "as a Service" offer, with flexible finance options from the participating IT distributors. Managed Power as a Service will open up more cash-flow for partners, enabling them to add greater value to customers, reduce their operational costs and increase recurring revenue streams via real-time remote monitoring and management services.

IDC states that 40% of end users plan to outsource their edge initiatives. Yet as dependency on critical power and hybrid infrastructure grows, downtime has become more prevalent. Research published by the Uptime Institute in 2020 found that 75% of survey respondents stated downtime could be preventable with better management, processes or configuration. This new Managed Power as a Service overcomes key customer challenges including the need for real-time visibility across distributed IT and critical power sites, greater access to trained IT support and the need to manage costs more effectively. Further, it provides a simple way for channel partners to address a new market requirement for backup power protection in remote edge sites and offer expert IT support, with predictable reduced costs of up to 59%.

Through the flexible financial terms offered by participating IT distribution partners, Managed Power as a Service provides increased IT reliability, advanced monitoring tools, and complete product protection for an easy to manage monthly fee. The solution includes:

APC Smart-UPS - single-phase UPS models with preinstalled network management cards for secure, remote monitoring.

- single-phase UPS models with preinstalled network management cards for secure, remote monitoring. EcoStruxure IT software – award-winning remote monitoring solution offers real-time performance data with proactive recommendations to enable secure, wherever-you-go visibility.

– award-winning remote monitoring solution offers real-time performance data with proactive recommendations to enable secure, wherever-you-go visibility. Monitoring & Dispatch Services - offering 24/7, expert IT support to minimise downtime and business interruptions.

- offering 24/7, expert IT support to minimise downtime and business interruptions. Flexible finance terms – from participating IT distributors, including contract lengths at 1, 3 and 5-year terms. Agreements are designed to helps end users transition from CapEx-based IT investments to OpEx models, and move channel partners from transactional sales to recurring revenue.

"At Schneider Electric, we've long been developing edge computing technologies and service propositions to help partners meet the demands of the changing business environment," said David Terry, VP IT Channels, Schneider Electric Europe. "By partnering with select distributors across the zone and gaining access to flexible repayment terms, partners can create their own Managed Power Service, leveraging our UPS hardware, remote monitoring software and lifecycle service capabilities to add value to customers, and transform single transactions into a predictable, monthly service model."

Recurring revenue with flexible finance terms

Developing a Managed Power as a Service offer increases the predictability of partner's cash flow by providing expanded service capabilities as well as a recurring revenue stream, with flexible finance terms for customers. The solution is based on a pay-as-you-grow approach, which provides customers with access to the technology they need now, alongside their desired level of service support. Flexible financing options are available in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and Austria from ALSO, Ingram Micro and TechData. Managed Power as a Service will be available in other countries across Europe in the coming months.

To learn more about the benefits of Managed Power as a Service and options to fit your business, please contact ALSO, Ingram Micro or TechData.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

