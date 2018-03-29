Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

As a long-term business partner, Schneider Electric has undergone a global transformation to meet the unique needs of Intel. From account management and supply chain, to pricing and support, Schneider Electric has evolved to ensure execution excellence and global consistency for its customers.

"The modern demands of today's always-on businesses require dedicated technology, people and processes to drive efficiency, reliability and continuous improvement. It is an honor to receive recognition for our contributions to improving the performance and quality of Intel's global business," said Ivonne Valdes, vice president, Sales Cloud & Service Provider segment at Schneider Electric. "As one of the first members of our consortium of partners focused on maximizing the customer benefits of our internet of things platform, EcoStruxure, Intel is critical to helping Schneider Electric deliver on our key business priorities. This Supplier Achievement Award strengthens and validate this fruitful, mutual relationship."

The Supplier Achievement Awards recognize Intel's global suppliers that not only provide superior products and services, but actively collaborate with Intel to overcome supply challenges and implement significant process improvements. Schneider Electric's partnership with Intel traces back more than 15 years.

"We congratulate all the companies receiving Intel's Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement awards," said Sohail Ahmed, senior vice president and general manager of the Technology and Manufacturing Group at Intel. "Each of them has demonstrated a deep commitment to quality and constant improvement across their operations. These suppliers play a critical role in collaborating with us and supporting our relentless pursuit of Moore's Law as Intel invents and delivers the technology foundation for the future of computing."

In addition to Schneider Electric's support of Intel's global operations, the companies work together to accelerate the development of innovative, responsive digital solutions. Schneider and Intel develop advanced automation architectures across end-markets, virtualizing complex hardware control devices in a more connected environment. Schneider Electric leverages Intel as a partner to enhance cybersecurity, edge analytics and machine learning within its vertical solutions.

For more information about Intel's Supplier Achievement Awards, please visit: https://newsroom.intel.com/news/2017-preferred-quality-supplier-achievement-awards/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.us

Discover Life is On

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

SETV

Our Blog

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure, #IoT, #LifeisOn

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-receives-supplier-achievement-award-from-strategic-partner-intel-300621671.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.us

