Schneider Electric Recognized for Strong Contributions in the Smart Buildings Market

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has captured the spotlight in the coveted leader category in Verdantix's Green Quadrant IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings 2019 report. To better assist Facility and Real Estate Directors in their strategic planning, Verdantix interviewed hundreds of business leaders across multiple segments and compared the abilities of 13 IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings.

Verdantix calls Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ for Buildings "one of the most comprehensive products" profiled in the report and considered several key strengths and differentiators when positioning it in the Leaders quadrant, including its:

extensive partner ecosystem of more than 3,000 EcoXperts and the Smart Connector integration framework

digital IP backbone - a critical foundation for any smart building that drives efficiency in deployment and maintenance, services, and future-readiness

powerful integration and control at the edge, enabling connectivity at scale, and enterprise services

robust development framework for customers

"Considering all supplier offerings assessed in the Green Quadrant analysis, we believe that Schneider Electric should be included on shortlists by the following buyers: large firms in commercial real estate, hotels and hospitals; firms with in-house skills to build their own applications on top of the platform; and firms with global building assets," said Dennis Callaghan, Principal Analyst, Verdantix.

Occupant Well-being, Cost Reduction and Space Utilization to Drive Real Estate Strategies for 2020

Verdantix identified three key priorities from their interviews with more than 300 global real estate and facilities teams: occupant well-being, cost reduction, and space utilization. These priorities are largely driven by the need for talent, the requirement to drive down operational costs, and the need to maximize square footage efficiency.

"To truly improve occupant well-being, reduce costs, and better utilize space, building stakeholders must have access to data and the ability to analyze that data for better decision making," said Laurent Bataille, Executive Vice President of the Digital Energy Division at Schneider Electric. "Our job as industry leaders is to provide the right digital infrastructure to capture, access, and analyze the data so our buildings are ready for whatever the future holds."

The EcoStruxure for Buildings portfolio delivers a full breadth of building solutions that span from connected products to edge control, and are further enhanced with applications, analytics, and services. Unique to the industry, the collection of these offers provides enterprise services at scale, delivers support for a variety of protocols with strong integration and control at the edge, and enables IoT in buildings with a digital IP backbone. For Verdantix's Green Quadrant IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings 2019 report, the following products were considered: EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor; EcoStruxure Building Advisor; EcoStruxure Power Advisor; EcoStruxure Building Operation; EcoStruxure Resource Advisor; EcoStruxure Building Engage - Enterprise and Smart Connectors.

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes connected products, edge control, and apps, analytics & services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. To date, EcoStruxure has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities, and it connects over 2 million assets under management.

www.se.com

