Schneider Electric Selects Weidmüller SNAP IN Technology for New TeSys Series, Cutting Wiring Time by Up to 75%

The jointly developed solution for motor control and motor management sets new standards in electrical connection technology and highlights the potential of SNAP IN technology in industrial applications. The TeSys Deca contactor, the first product in the series to feature SNAP IN, is engineered for resilience in harsh industrial environments and supports Schneider Electric's commitment to electrifying, automating, and digitalizing motor management for North American OEMs.

With the new TeSys series, Schneider Electric is incorporating SNAP IN into its own product line for the first time. "Introducing SNAP IN technology to the TeSys series is a significant milestone in our mission to modernize motor control in North America", said Marta Asack, SVP of Power Products, Schneider Electric North America. "Together with Weidmüller, we're enabling a new level of efficiency, safety, and automation readiness for OEMs. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering next generation solutions that simplify wiring, accelerate installation, and support the future of industrial control."

Since its market launch, SNAP IN has revolutionized the wiring of electrical components. The technology enables both stranded and ferruled wire to be inserted directly into the contact point with no additional preparation. The pre-tensioned contact points are ready for immediate use, significantly simplifying and accelerating the wiring process. A green pusher indicates the switching status of the contact point, providing visual, tactile and audible feedback – with a distinct "click" confirming secure contact.

For installers and panel builders, this means no ferrules, no tools and no complex preparation. At the same time, the design offers optimized safety, delivering highly reliable connections that ensure consistent conductor insertion every time. The technology is also reusable, making it ideal for maintenance and retrofitting.

SNAP IN technology is already a proven innovation, as seen in numerous Weidmüller products, including Klippon Connect terminal blocks, OMNIMATE 4.0 PCB connectors, RockStar heavy duty connectors, Push Pull Power plug-in connectors and, more recently, PROeco II power supplies.

For the North American market, the rollout of SNAP IN technology begins with the release of the TeSys Deca contactor, manual motor controller and control relay product lines. Further expansion of SNAP IN into other products within the TeSys series is underway. Full product details are available in the 2026 TeSys Catalog.

"The integration of SNAP IN technology into Schneider Electric's new TeSys series demonstrates how innovative connection solutions can sustainably improve processes," explained Carlus Hicks, Senior Director of Cabinet Products at Weidmuller USA. "Together we were able to realize a robust, reliable and user-friendly solution within a very short time that meets the demands of tomorrow's industry – all thanks to SNAP IN, invented by Weidmüller."

With this collaboration, Weidmüller once again underscores its commitment to creating practical, efficient, safe and cutting-edge solutions for industry through technological innovation.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. Learn more at https://www.se.com.

About Weidmuller USA

Weidmuller USA, headquartered in Richmond, Va. for more than 50 years, is a pioneer of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA's commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Weidmuller USA's mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at www.weidmuller.com.

SOURCE Weidmuller