Schneider Electric, Stratus and Avnet Integrated Join Forces to Deliver the Next Evolution of Innovation to the Network Edge Data Centre at Hannover Messe 2022

Partnership offers customers a reliable, turnkey, and secure micro data centre solution for cutting edge industrial environments.

With pre-loaded software, the EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center with the Stratus ftServer delivers faster compute with lower latency for data processing, lowering maintenance costs and increasing speed-to-market.

The EcoStruxure Micro Data Center will be displayed at Hannover Messe 2022 at Hall 11 booth C58.

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation announced today their partnership with Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected and autonomous edge computing platforms, and Avnet Integrated to deliver simplified, zero-touch edge computing data centres powering the next wave of industrial innovation. At Hall 11, stand C58, visitors will get a hands-on experience with the EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center with the Stratus ftServer.

The prefabricated micro data centre modules are pre-engineered, and factory assembled to customer requirements by Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider, who offer a one-stop shop for end customers, System Integrators (SI), and Operational Technology (OT) distributors to order a complete, integrated, turnkey solution as a single purchase.

Combining always-on fault tolerance, an uninterruptible power supply, and cybersecurity protections, the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with the Stratus ftServer is a powerful, quick and efficient deployment built to meet the demands of industrial applications in the era of Digital Transformation.

The EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center is tested, validated and available with pre-loaded software, such as the AVEVA™ System Platform. It is a physically protected, single enclosure solution, solving IT and OT management as well as data latency and bandwidth issues, resulting in a 40% reduction in field engineering time, a 7% reduction in maintenance costs and a 20% increase in speed-to-market.

Rob McKernan, SVP, Secure Power Europe Region, Schneider Electric, said, "Today Industry 4.0 and the convergence of IT and OT has enabled manufacturers to reach new levels of productivity, efficiency and quality. At Schneider Electric, we share a vision with Stratus and Avnet, which we believe will help customers transform their industrial operations and reap the benefits of digitalisation. The standardised solutions we have co-developed significantly reduce the complexities associated with deploying critical IT in factory environments, freeing up valuable time and increasing process efficiency for our customers."

Data Efficiency, Reliability and Security

The Stratus ftServer's virtualisation capabilities consolidate workloads including:

Asset performance,

Manufacturing execution,

On-premises historian,

Automated material handling applications,

Monitor, and control, all running concurrently.

The edge computing platform is also able to run advanced AI and machine learning applications with cybersecurity out of the box, with core software and operating systems wrapped in standard security protocols. Schneider Electric has provided further physical protection on the enclosure with locks and card readers, along with its NetBotz security and environmental monitoring capabilities.

Greg Hookings, Director of Business Development – EMEA, Stratus Technologies said, "The EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer delivers the reliability, efficiency, rugged protection, and zero-touch operation required by the automation industry. It provides the ability to transform data from critical assets, securely, whether staff are operating at the edge or remotely. Physical protection is matched with application protection and cybersecurity allowing end-users, system integrators and owners to deploy computing power where it's needed and harness the ever-growing data generated by modern automation facilities and processes at the edge."

Brian Stack, Senior Director, Avnet Integrated EMEA, added, "We are excited to be teaming with Schneider Electric and Stratus to successfully scale global deployment of the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center featuring ftServer solution for industrial edge applications. Avnet Integrated's global integration footprint, complemented by our complete line of business and service solutions, helps our customers optimise their capital resources, accelerate sales growth and deliver on their brand experience. This winning combination will help deliver the many outstanding capabilities and benefits of Industry 4.0 through IT and OT convergence to our customers worldwide."

About EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer

The EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer is available in 6U, 12U or 42U rack sizes purpose-built for the rigors of industrial environments and powered by Schneider Electric Secure Power solutions. Schneider Electric's smart, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) offers protection against electrical hazards, remote support, and "graceful" calculated shutdown. Each MDC also has integrated cooling and optional environmental monitoring (temperature, humidity, fluid, smoke) and security (door sensors and camera).

The 42U enclosure adds NEMA-12 with filters and ventilation fans and is ideal for larger deployments where additional IT gear is required, and dedicated IT space is not available.

Hannover Messe will be held May 30th to June 2nd 2022 at Hannover, Germany. Over 6,500 exhibitors will see close to 250,000 visitors at the show covering the full spectrum of smart and digital automation. Bridging the gap between IT and OT aligns exactly with the capabilities of the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer. Visit Hall 11, C58 to attend live demos or browse our solution webpage for in-depth details.

About Schneider Electric Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Avnet Integrated

Avnet Integrated is the integration arm of Avnet Inc. and globally offers comprehensive systems integration, business and service solutions. Collaborating with the industry's premier platform suppliers, Avnet Integrated helps customers optimize capital, accelerate sales and deliver on their brand experience, ultimately accelerating revenue and margin growth.

Learn more about Avnet Integrated at www.avnet.com/integrated.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

