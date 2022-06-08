Schneider Electric Unveils New Research and Innovations to Prepare IT Infrastructure for Net Zero Operations

Schneider Electric-commissioned research exposes sustainability action gap in the data centre and IT industries

Newly launched innovations support the next wave of sustainability and resiliency in data centres and distributed edge IT, including:

New mySchneider IT Partner Program

The Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One Solution; and

Expansion of EcoStruxure IT DCIM software

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today released three independent research studies to better understand the maturity of sustainability initiatives within IT and data centre organisations, and more specifically, where the IT and data centre industry stand in achieving this vision of net-zero IT operations. The results of the studies, conducted by leading industry analysts, were previewed at a broadcast titled "The Future is Now: Preparing IT Infrastructure for Net Zero Operations," and revealed a sustainability action gap.

451 Research, Forrester and Canalys independently collected data from more than 3,000 global participants, include the largest colocation and cloud providers, IT solution providers and IT professionals across many segments and organisation sizes. Overall, findings consistently demonstrate that across the data centre and IT industry, there is discrepancy between where companies think they are and implementing full lifecycle sustainability programs across their IT infrastructure. According to the 451 Research findings, in surveying 1,100 IT professionals responsible for core and distributed IT, whereas 26% of participants self-identified as having a full lifecycle sustainability program covering all the infrastructure, only 14% are taking the actions to have implemented the programs. The analysis further identifies 22% as not addressing sustainability as a major focus, though may have efficiency initiatives to improve specific areas of operations

Today at 3:00 pm CET/ 9:00 am ET, the company is holding a LinkedIn Live event where company executives will discuss Electricity 4.0 - a convergence of digital and electric, leading to our sustainable future, the data centre and IT industry's responsibility to address the climate crisis. The panelists will also share insights from the research and the newly announced innovations.

"Data centres play a critical role in driving Electricity 4.0 which we believe is the key to changing the trajectory of climate change. As an industry, we have a responsibility to drive forward our environmental commitments with extreme urgency. We've made some progress but to avoid a major energy challenge, all data centres – including distributed edge data centres -- must be more sustainable, efficient, adaptive, and resilient," says Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric. "The research is clear – the industry knows sustainability needs to be prioritised but challenges still exist to taking action and will take a collaborative effort to overcome. The good news is the technology to take action in sustainability exists today. Now is the time to act."

In addition to releasing these research studies, Schneider Electric made several new announcements live from its global headquarters in Paris, all of which are designed to help data centre and IT professionals make progress towards their sustainability goals

Updated IT Partner Program to help partners to grow their businesses

Building on the company's award-winning channel history, Schneider Electric's updated IT Partner Program helps partners to grow and differentiate their business for the long-term. The new evolution of its partner program supports IT channel partners with a simplified program structure and diverse specialisations for key sectors including data centres, IT solutions, software, and services with a new range of sales tools, training and enablement resources. Further, it includes new benefits aligned with each of its specialisation paths and offers a clear sustainability strategy for partners via Schneider Electric Green Premium™ solutions, which offer sustainable performance and circularity by design. Partners can become strategic advisors and experts in their market across multiple IT competencies by enabling the development of diverse business models, simplifying and increasing transparency for requirements and benefits and strengthening channel-centric practice.

Schneider Electric releases new Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One solution

Today Schneider Electric has also announced the launch of its new Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One Solution for customers in Europe. Available in 4 standardised form factors with additional configurable options, Easy Modular 'All-in-One' Data Centers combine Power, Cooling, and IT equipment into a single, pre-configured solution, providing exceptional value for businesses seeking to implement an edge computing strategy.

The Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One range expands Schneider Electric's prefabricated, modular data centre offering, and builds upon the successes of its Easy physical infrastructure products, including its Easy Rack, Easy PDU, and Easy UPS offers. With Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One, Schneider Electric has streamlined the design and commissioning process, eliminating upfront engineering work to meet demanding timescales and provide customers with a high-quality, standardised solution in as little as 12 weeks.

EcoStruxure IT addresses the monitoring and management of hybrid IT infrastructure

Additionally, the company announced the expansion of its award-winning EcoStruxure IT DCIM software. This update evolves data centre infrastructure management software from individual data centres to cover full, hybrid IT environment and addresses industry requirements for more resilient, secure, and sustainable IT infrastructure. EcoStruxure IT features a custom solutions team comprised of skilled engineers who speak 24 languages and perform customer integrations everywhere in the world.

Industry professionals around the globe can try the software and the security assessment for free for 30 days by creating an EcoStruxure IT account. Visit EcoStruxureIT.com for individual offer availability or to create an account.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Related resources:

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #datacentre #sustainability #Electricity40 #ElectricityForZero #NetZero #DCIM

Follow us on:

Twitter ,Facebook, Linkedin, Youtube, Instagram

SOURCE Schneider Electric UK