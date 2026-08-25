Schneider Electric unveils Schneider Charge: A smart, simple residential EV charger built for today's home energy needs

Schneider Charge automatically adjusts EV charging based on home energy use, helping homeowners add Level 2 charging at lower cost and with less complexity while simplifying installation for electricians

New Level 2 charger offers built-in intelligence, flexible installation and seamless control through an easy-to-use home energy app

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global leader in home energy management and a trusted partner to homeowners and electricians through its Square D™ brand, today announced the launch of Schneider Charge, a smart Level 2 residential EV charger now available in the United States and Canada.

Schneider Electric's new Schneider Charge residential EV charger features built-in SmartAmp technology that automatically adjusts charging speed based on real-time household energy use, helping homeowners add Level 2 charging with less complexity.

Many homes were not designed to support high-power applications like EV charging. For homeowners, that can turn a Level 2 charger installation into a larger electrical project, with service and panel upgrades often costing $2,000 to $6,500 or more, depending on the home and installation requirements. Schneider Charge is engineered to make home EV charging simpler and more affordable by helping homeowners add safe, reliable Level 2 charging within the home's existing electrical capacity.

Featuring SmartAmp, Schneider Electric's dynamic load-management technology, Schneider Charge monitors household electrical use in real time and automatically adjusts charging speed when other appliances need power. That helps homeowners maximize charging output without separate monitoring devices or additional system components.

"As homeowners buy EVs and add high-power electric technologies, many are realizing their existing electrical systems were not built for that level of demand," said Shawn Bonacorsi, Head of Electrification Solutions, Schneider Electric, North America Operations. "Schneider Charge helps remove that installation hurdle by enabling safe, reliable Level 2 charging within a home's existing electrical capacity, making EV charging simpler and easier at home where most charging takes place."

A simpler path to home charging

Schneider Charge pairs built-in load management with installation support through Qmerit, a home EV charger installation and electrification services provider. Together, Schneider Electric and Qmerit help homeowners navigate the home charging process from charger selection to professional installation.

What makes Schneider Charge different

Simplifies home installation: SmartAmp adjusts charging based on home energy use, helping homeowners add Level 2 charging with fewer delays and less complexity.

SmartAmp adjusts charging based on home energy use, helping homeowners add Level 2 charging with fewer delays and less complexity. No extra hardware required: Everything needed for load management is included in the package, eliminating the need for separate monitoring devices or gateway systems.

Everything needed for load management is included in the package, eliminating the need for separate monitoring devices or gateway systems. Supports smarter installation approaches: Designed to support managed-load installations in accordance with UL 3141, where accepted by the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ).

Designed to support managed-load installations in accordance with UL 3141, where accepted by the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ). Works with today's and future EVs: Available with NACS (J3400) or J1772 connector options to support a wide range of EVs.

Available with NACS (J3400) or J1772 connector options to support a wide range of EVs. Smart app control: See and control your charging in real time, with simple scheduling to save on energy costs.

SmartAmp uses included current transformers to monitor household electrical load in real time and automatically adjust charging speed as demand changes, even when Wi-Fi is unavailable. By integrating load management directly into the charger, SmartAmp helps simplify installation and reduces the need for separate monitoring devices or gateway systems.

"For electricians and contractors, Schneider Charge is designed to make installation simpler and more efficient," Bonacorsi said. "By building load management into the charger, we're making home EV charging easier to install with less complexity and disruption for homeowners."

Smart controls and future-ready compatibility

Schneider Charge makes it easy to manage EV charging at home. The Schneider Charge app lets homeowners monitor charging in real time, adjust settings and schedule charging during lower-cost hours.

Additional Schneider Charge capabilities include:

Available with J3400 (NACS) or J1772 connector options to support a wide range of EVs

11.5 kW/48A Level 2 charging output

OCPP 1.6 compliance to support future grid service programs

UL 3141-certified system supporting load calculations, where accepted by the AHJ

Hardwired design for residential installation, with a plug-in version to be introduced in early 2027

25-foot cable for flexible home installation

Part of Schneider Electric's EV charging portfolio

Schneider Charge expands Schneider Electric's EV charging portfolio, complementing Schneider Charge Pro, a commercial Level 2 EV charger for multi-unit dwellings, workplaces, fleets and destination charging.

Schneider Charge and Schneider Charge Pro are available through Schneider Electric authorized distributors. Homeowners can also find Schneider Charge on the Schneider Electric Marketplace.

To learn more, visit se.com/us/charge.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric