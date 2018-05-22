Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Triconex Tricon CX v11.3 Controller Enables Profitable Safety for High-Hazard Industries

Tricon CX version 11.3 continues the company's heritage of embedding the industry's strongest cybersecurity features within its flagship process safety system. Tricon CX version 11.3 is compliant with the IEC 62443 standard and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for use in safety applications up to Safety Integrity Level 3. It is also ISASecure® EDSA Level-1 certified, the industry's leading cybersecurity certification for control systems, safety systems and system components. As the industry's first dual-certified process safety instrumented system, Tricon CX version 11.3 meets stringent requirements for safety, cybersecurity, risk reduction and continuous operation in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, power and other high-hazard industries.

Protecting and securing real-time profitable safety with EcoStruxure

"By virtue of its safety and security certifications and its compliance with the industry's most stringent standards, and because it was designed in accordance with our recognized Security Development Lifecycle process, Tricon CX version 11.3 is secure to the highest degree available," said Mike Chmilewski, vice president, Process Safety, Schneider Electric Process Automation. "We were the first supplier to achieve dual safety and cybersecurity certifications from TÜV Rheinland, and Tricon CX version 11.3 strengthens our commitment to industry-leading cybersecurity and keeps our customers on a path to a safer, more secure future. It is the latest example of how our advanced EcoStruxure Triconex safety instrumented systems—the most dependable in the industry with more than one billion hours logged without failure—enable a safe, secure operation. Tricon CX version 11.3 protects and secures our customers' assets, people and environment while making profitable safety a reality."

An integral component of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Plant architecture and platform, the secure-by-design Tricon CX version 11.3 delivers high performance, high capacity and a lifetime of flexibility. EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for its customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

Protecting and upgrading performance in high-hazard operations

Leveraging the field-proven safety, availability and security features of EcoStruxure Triconex safety systems, the latest Tricon CX version 11.3 controller enables best-in-class availability and a lifetime of performance for safety-critical applications, including emergency shutdown, fire and gas, burner management, high integrity pressure protection and critical control.

Integrating the compact design of Tricon CX, which reduces the original Tricon form factor by 50 percent, Tricon CX version 11.3 is ideal for high-hazard and extreme environments where footprint is at a premium. Additionally, the system is completely scalable so it can meet customer needs as they change and grow. It is capable of handling more than 750,000 physical I/O points, and because it leverages the same programming tools as the original Tricon, is easy to engineer, install, configure, operate and maintain for decades of continuous, safe operation. As a result, current users can protect their existing Tricon investments and expand as needed without disruption to their operations. New Tricon CX version 11.3 users benefit from the most powerful safety system that leverages the best of the proven Tricon and Trident Safety Integrity Level 3 systems with the ease of future expansion.

Enhancing ROI with value-focused offers

With improved ease of use, a smaller footprint, less design effort, fewer drawings to produce and less wiring, Tricon CX version 11.3 helps increase time to value by 25 percent, reduces installation costs by 30 percent and increases productivity by up to five percent. Additionally, Tricon CX version 11.3 is also compatible with multiple EcoStruxure Triconex safety systems applications, including:

Safety Validator , which automatically tests, validates and documents EcoStruxure Triconex safety system application logic—saving up to 40 percent of software test hours.

, which automatically tests, validates and documents EcoStruxure Triconex safety system application logic—saving up to 40 percent of software test hours. SIF Manager , which tracks and validates Safety Instrumented Function performance over the lifecycle of a plant.

, which tracks and validates Safety Instrumented Function performance over the lifecycle of a plant. Safety View , a TÜV-certified software application that enhances insight into high-priority alarms for operators, boosting their efficiency and effectiveness in responding to critical situations.

, a TÜV-certified software application that enhances insight into high-priority alarms for operators, boosting their efficiency and effectiveness in responding to critical situations. System Auditor , an essential tool for documenting EcoStruxure Triconex safety systems and managing alarms.

, an essential tool for documenting EcoStruxure Triconex safety systems and managing alarms. Tricon, Trident and Tri-GP high-availability, high-integrity edge controllers.

"With its value-focused features, Triconex CX version 11.3 can reduce our customers' total cost of ownership by up to eight percent," said Steve Elliott, senior marketing director, Process Automation Control and Safety offerings, Schneider Electric. "In addition, its triple redundant, high-availability architecture, inherent redundancy management, online module replacement and change/modification capabilities are proven to help process manufacturers increase ROI by 11 percent.

"Our customers, especially those in heavy process and high-hazard environments, require the highest levels of safety performance, while maximizing profitability and business performance. Because it helps plant personnel better identify, plan and manage operating and business risks, Tricon CX version 11.3 not only reduces the likelihood of unexpected production outages and downtime, it also helps our customers move from managing their process safety as a cost center to controlling it as a profit center."

