Schneider Electric's NEO Network™ Announces Collaboration with Station A for New AI-based DER Calculator to Drive Decarbonization in Member Facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric today announced that its NEO Network™, a growing community of organizations advancing reliable and cost-effective new energy opportunities, has collaborated with Station A, the world's first AI-powered clean energy marketplace, to accelerate the adoption of onsite solar and energy storage solutions through its new distributed energy resource (DER) calculator. Using Station A's state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI), the collaboration will allow hundreds of U.S. and Ontario-based NEO Network members to leverage data-driven insights, evaluate onsite clean energy solutions, and connect with leading solution providers to bring their buildings toward net zero—with only a few clicks.

NEO Network and Station A share a similar mission to accelerate climate action with cleantech solutions. Through this collaboration, NEO Network will leverage Station A's technology, which automatically evaluates the geospatial characteristics, business information, grid constraints, and electricity costs of any U.S. or Ontario building to proactively generate clean energy recommendations. NEO Network members will seamlessly gain an independent view of onsite clean energy opportunities—without upfront data—for their buildings to accelerate their energy goals, estimate savings potential, and increase resilience on the journey to net zero.

"Our collaboration with Station A will bring powerful digital DER capabilities to NEO Network's extensive peer-to-peer community," said John Hoekstra, Vice President of Sustainability and Cleantech Services for Schneider Electric. "This top-notch technology will not only provide our members with 'at your fingertips' insights, but will also accelerate DER implementation across the U.S. and Ontario, enabling visionary climate action."

Station A is an AI-powered clean energy software company that helps power buildings with 100% clean energy. Since its launch in 2018, it has modeled solar and storage project opportunities on more than 1,000,000 buildings and identified over $220B in Capex of economically viable clean energy projects.

"Schneider Electric's NEO Network has an unrivaled position in the market today as a leading source of market intelligence and tools that enable corporate renewable energy purchasing around the world," said Kevin Berkemeyer, CEO of Station A. "Our partnership integrates Station A's platform with this network to enable businesses to more easily evaluate DER solutions for their buildings and take the next step to generate and store clean energy onsite."

NEO Network was launched in 2016 by Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services, the world's largest corporate renewable energy consultancy. ESS has advised clients on more than eight (8) gigawatts of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. NEO Network serves the needs of more than 330 multinational corporations and solution providers in these regions, with the objective to accelerate clean energy decision-making.



Complimentary Accelerator Access to NEO Network is available to any qualified commercial or industrial energy buyer.



To learn more about NEO Network and to discover renewable energy and cleantech opportunities, become a member at NEONetworkExchange.com.



For additional detail on Station A's integration with Schneider Electric's NEO Network, visit https://blog.stationa.com/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/ess

Discover Life Is On

Related resources:

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #NEONetwork

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

http://www.se.com

