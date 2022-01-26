Schneider National, Inc. increases quarterly dividend

News provided by

Schneider SNDR

Jan 26, 2022, 09:00 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on January 24, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2022.

About Schneider
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Media Relations Contact
Kara Leiterman, Schneider
M 920-370-7188
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Steve Bindas, Schneider
920-592-SNDR (7637)
[email protected]

schneider.com/news

SOURCE Schneider SNDR

