Schneider National, Inc. increases quarterly dividend

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on January 24, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on April 8, 2022.

