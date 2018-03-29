Schnellenberger Family Foundation Launches

The Schnellenberger Family Foundation will address the needs of an addict's immediate family. "Addiction is a family disease and it affects everyone that is close to the addict, including parents, siblings, spouses, and children," Tim Schnellenberger said. "My family knows firsthand that the effects are emotional, physical, and financial."

Launched last month, the foundation will financially and emotionally provide for the families of those individuals in drug and alcohol treatment. The foundation's focus aligns with Tim Schnellenberger's existing businesses: Healing Properties and Recovery Boot Camp. Healing Properties, which was founded in Delray Beach in 2003, provides a sober living community to addicts in recovery. Recovery Boot Camp, which launched in 2015, provides treatment and teaches addicts how to get sober by using the AA Big Book. 5,000 men have gone through the two programs.

"We are just a proud dad and mom wanting to be a part of something bigger," said Howard Schnellenberger. "I'm retired and now have the opportunity to do something beneficial for others. From our family's own experience with addiction, we know getting sober works, provided you go to the right treatment center. We want addicts to have that opportunity and for their families to know they are safe."

The Foundation's mission is to support in three ways:

Weekend Family Program (Primary Program)

Loved ones often feel overwhelmed, confused, angry, fearful and unsure as to what to do or how to handle their particular situation. The Weekend Family Program is geared towards the needs of the immediate family members of drug and alcohol addicts. The intent is to provide the family a complimentary weekend in South Florida with the addict, supporting him, and most importantly learning to be a force for healing and recovery.

Loved ones often feel overwhelmed, confused, angry, fearful and unsure as to what to do or how to handle their particular situation. The Weekend Family Program is geared towards the needs of the immediate family members of drug and alcohol addicts. The intent is to provide the family a complimentary weekend in with the addict, supporting him, and most importantly learning to be a force for healing and recovery. Safe At Home Initiative (Secondary Program)

Too often treatment-seeking men balk because of financial obligations at home. By financially providing for the families of those enrolled in Recovery Boot Camp, the Foundation frees the client from such burdens. Burdens include: mortgage payments, health insurance for the addict's wife and kids, food and necessary items for the household, etc.

Too often treatment-seeking men balk because of financial obligations at home. By financially providing for the families of those enrolled in Recovery Boot Camp, the Foundation frees the client from such burdens. Burdens include: mortgage payments, health insurance for the addict's wife and kids, food and necessary items for the household, etc. Basic Training: Family Edition Webinar

The Schnellenberger Family Foundation in partnership with Recovery Boot Camp presents a weekly program designed specifically for the families of addicts.

Learn more at https://www.schnellenbergerfamily.foundation.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12700029

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schnellenberger-family-foundation-launches-300621923.html

SOURCE Schnellenberger Family Foundation

Related Links

https://www.schnellenbergerfamily.foundation

