SCHOCHOR AND STATON, P.A. WELCOMES THE RETURN OF JAMES D. CARDEA AS AN EQUITY PARTNER

News provided by

Schochor and Staton, P.A.

14 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

James D. Cardea rejoins his former firm in executive leadership position

BALTIMORE, Md., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor and Staton, P.A. today announced that James D. Cardea has re-joined the leading Maryland medical malpractice and class-action law firm as an Equity Partner. Previously, Cardea served more than 22 years at Schochor and Staton, P.A. from May 2000 to 2022, as a practicing attorney focusing on medical malpractice and civil litigation.

Continue Reading
James D. Cardea, Schochor and Staton, P.A.
James D. Cardea, Schochor and Staton, P.A.

"All of us at Schochor and Staton, P.A. are proud to announce that James D. Cardea is coming HOME!" said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor and Staton, P.A. "We are delighted to welcome back our friend and trusted colleague as an integral part of our leadership team. Our valued clients will benefit from Jim's years of experience as he seeks justice and fights for their rights."

"I am thrilled and honored to be coming back to the amazing legal team at Schochor and Staton where I spent more than 22 years of my career," said Mr. Cardea. "I look forward to continuing the legacy we have created at Schochor and Staton as a firm that achieves historic results and takes great pride in winning tough legal fights for our clients."

As an Equity Partner, Cardea will resume his role as an integral member of the Schochor and Staton, P.A. team. He has earned numerous legal industry awards, including: Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Maryland™ by The American Trial Lawyers Association; Top 100 Litigation Lawyer in the State of Maryland by the American Society of Legal Advocates; inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America™ since 2011; inclusion as one of Maryland's Top 100 Lawyers by Super Lawyers; inclusion in Maryland Super Lawyers Magazine™; and one of only 25 attorneys named to The Daily Record's 2022 Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List.

Cardea earned a bachelor's degree in communications from McDaniel College and graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Cardea lives in Fulton in Howard County, Md.

About Schochor and Staton
Schochor and Staton, P.A., has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor and Staton, P.A. has offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, Schochor and Staton's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

Media Contact:                

Mitchell Schmale

Nevins & Associates

[email protected]

410-336-8571

SOURCE Schochor and Staton, P.A.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.