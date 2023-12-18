SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE MICHAEL S. RUBIN JOINS THE FIRM AS AN ATTORNEY

News provided by

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

18 Dec, 2023, 10:45 ET

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A., Maryland's leading medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law firm, today announced that it has added Michael S. Rubin to the firm's team as an Attorney.

Continue Reading
Michael S. Rubin, Attorney, Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.
Michael S. Rubin, Attorney, Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

"We are excited to add Michael to our growing team of talented attorneys leading the way in complicated cases of medical malpractice on behalf of our clients," said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. "We look forward to benefitting from Michael's valuable expertise as we continue to take on tough cases and achieve impactful results for our clients."

Rubin joins Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. from the law firm of Wharton Levin where he previously focused on the defense of health care professionals in medical malpractice claims, as well as manufacturers and others in product liability claims. Rubin's litigation experience includes all phases of fact and expert discovery, motions practice, defending and deposing expert witnesses, as well as bench and jury trials.

Rubin is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and District of Columbia Bar Association. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Franklin & Marshall College and his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law.

About Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, the firm's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Schmale

Nevins & Associates

[email protected]

410-336-8571

SOURCE Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

Also from this source

SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE ATTORNEY GLORIA A. WORCH JOINS THE FIRM

SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE ATTORNEY GLORIA A. WORCH JOINS THE FIRM

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A., Maryland's leading medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law firm, today announced...
SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED ADVOCATE FOR SEX ABUSE VICTIMS AS A NEW CLIENT AND SPOKESPERSON

SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED ADVOCATE FOR SEX ABUSE VICTIMS AS A NEW CLIENT AND SPOKESPERSON

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. today announced that the leading Maryland medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.