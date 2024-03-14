Schoeller Allibert chooses IFS Cloud to support operational and sustainability ambitions

ERP software will enable packaging solutions producer to track and report on ESG performance, while further enhancing the sustainability performance of its products

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Schoeller Allibert, a global leader in returnable plastic packaging for material handling, has upgraded its enterprise software suite to IFS Cloud as it looks to scale up its operations and further enhance the sustainability performance of its products

Schoeller Allibert's rapid growth, fueled by several recent acquisitions, necessitated a robust and scalable enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. As a long-standing customer, the packaging company knew IFS could provide the right solution and provide the flexibility to meet its complex needs.

The upgrade will support Schoeller Allibert to expand production of its reusable packaging options globally while enabling it to embrace ESG and circular economy practices. IFS Cloud's twice-yearly feature releases allow customers to remain "evergreen" on the latest version of the software without the disruptions that come with full-scale upgrades. This approach reduces the need for customizations and provides customers with greater visibility, predictability, control and flexibility in planning their own business development and adopting new capabilities.

Wouter Schepers, CIO, Schoeller Allibert, said: "Our partnership with IFS has been instrumental in our growth journey. As we embarked on upgrading our ERP capabilities, IFS was our natural choice, given our longstanding trust-based relationship that we have built over time and their proven expertise which we value highly. IFS Cloud not only aligns with our operational needs but also propels us towards our sustainability goals. It's a strategic tool that will drive our commitment to circular economy principles and enhance our global ESG performance against set targets."

The IFS Cloud solution will be implemented by IFS partner 12Guide and will cover the needs of 850 full users worldwide, supporting a range of functional areas for Schoeller Allibert, including supply chain, manufacturing and maintenance, asset management, and finance. The software's multi-currency, multi-language capability will give the group standardized processing and execution for accounts payable and receivable.

Schoeller Allibert has also invested in IFS Cloud's rental management module, giving the company the option to rent products in the future in addition to purchasing them, as it looks to drive its servitization capabilities.

Frank Beerlage, Managing Director, IFS Benelux, said: "Schoeller Allibert stands at the vanguard of sustainable packaging solutions, a sector increasingly vital for global environmental efforts. Their move to IFS Cloud is more than an upgrade; it's a commitment to innovation and sustainability. By leveraging IFS Cloud's capabilities, Schoeller Allibert is set to redefine industry standards in reusable packaging, aligning operational efficiency with their key goal of reducing global waste."

About Schoeller Allibert

Schoeller Allibert has been accelerating sustainable supply chains for more than 65 years through the creation of innovative, reusable packaging, storage and logistics products and solutions that are efficient by design and circular by nature. Today, we are a global market player and the European market leader. For more information, please visit https://www.schoellerallibert.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

