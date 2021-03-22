Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit Signals the Start of Warmer Days Ahead

NORWALK, Conn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As daylight savings time begins and the promise of warmer weather becomes more and more realistic, Radeberger Gruppe USA, an importer of brands of its parent company Radeberger Gruppe, Germany's largest brewing group, is excited to announce its latest offering in its successful portfolio of beers - Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit.

With a taste sensation reminiscent of a tropical breeze in a bottle, Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit is made of 50% authentic unfiltered German Hefeweizen and 50% passion fruit juice for a refreshingly crisp taste and perfect for warm summer days and nights. At only 2.5% ABV (alcohol by volume), Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit is as dangerously delicious as other products in the Schöfferhofer portfolio of beers (Schöfferhofer Grapefruit and Schöfferhofer Pomegranate). It will be nationally distributed and available beginning in April 2021, through Summer.

Since its debut in 2014, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit has taken the United States by storm and gaining widespread popularity and success for its refreshing taste. Schöfferhofer Pomegranate debuted to equal success in limited availability in 2018, prior to a national distribution rollout in 2019. Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit is the third line extension in the Schöfferhofer portfolio and will be available in bottles at off-premise locations throughout the United States.

"We listened closely to our customers and discovered they are always seeking flavored beer options that are lower in alcohol and highly refreshing," said Michael Binder, Chief Executive and Operating Officer, Radeberger Gruppe USA. "At only 2.5% ABV, Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit meets that need and opens the door to a new generation of fans who will become 'passionate' about our products."

To support the launch, the brand is planning a digital advertising campaign throughout key markets as well as a social media engagement program. The brand will also be offering an "ultimate backyard prize pack" sweepstakes including large screen televisions, outdoor furniture and more. In addition, the brand will be further supporting the launch with new beer cocktail recipes featuring Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit for consumers to make at home.

"After a year of being confined to our homes, this prize pack will be especially exciting to encourage the use of outdoor spaces - safely - with friends and family," added Binder. "Together with Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit, we're looking forward to a great summer ahead."

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany's largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA's distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit, Sion Kölsch, Clausthaler Original, Clausthaler Dry Hopped, Clausthaler Grapefruit, Santa Clausthaler, DAB and Braufactum.

