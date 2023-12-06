Scholar who explains how resilience develops wins Grawemeyer psychology award

News provided by

University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award

06 Dec, 2023, 10:04 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A child psychologist who discovered resilience in human development depends on "ordinary magic" has won the 2024 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Psychology.

Ann Masten, a professor in the University of Minnesota's Institute of Child Development, earned the prize for showing that our capacity to overcome potentially harmful experiences comes from ordinary but powerful adaptive processes inside us and from our supportive connections with others.

Continue Reading
Photo by Patrick O
Photo by Patrick O

Resilience science began around 1970 as a search to explain how some children who face severe adversity seem to thrive while others do not.

"As I studied children and families dealing with war, disasters, poverty, violence and homelessness, I found a consistent set of surprisingly ordinary but powerful factors at work," she said. "Resilience didn't depend on special qualities but on a capacity to adapt that we develop over time as we are nurtured, learn and gain experience."

Supportive relationships, a sense of belonging, self-control, problem-solving skills, optimism, motivation and a sense of purpose all play a part in creating the "ordinary magic" that makes us resilient, she found.

"Her work is inspiring because it reveals that the human capacity to overcome adversity does not rely on rare ingredients," said Nicholaus Noles, psychology award director. "The seeds of resilience, of success, are within all of us, and we need only time and the right kind of relationships and experiences to overcome the obstacles we face."

Masten's findings have shaped policy and practice in many fields outside psychology such as pediatrics, school counseling, social work and disaster response. People in more than 180 countries including Ukraine have taken part in her online course about the resilience of children in war and disaster.

A licensed psychologist in Minnesota since 1986, Masten holds a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree from Smith College. She was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2021 and has received mentoring and lifetime contribution awards from the American Psychological Association.

Recipients of next year's Grawemeyer Awards are being named this week pending formal trustee approval. The annual, $100,000 prizes also honor seminal ideas in music, world order, education and religion. Winners will visit Louisville in the spring to accept their awards and give free talks on their winning ideas.

SOURCE University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award

Also from this source

Scholar who measures Pentagon's carbon footprint wins Grawemeyer world order prize

Scholar who measures Pentagon's carbon footprint wins Grawemeyer world order prize

The U.S. military must reduce its dependence on fossil fuels so the world can effectively address climate change, says the winner of the 2024...
Nontraditional choral work wins Grawemeyer music prize

Nontraditional choral work wins Grawemeyer music prize

Serbian-American composer Aleksandra Vrebalov (VREH'-bah-lawv) has won the 2024 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Music Composition for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.