ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarChip, the largest provider of automated school safety and operations services, and SchoolPay, the most advanced enterprise payment solution in the K12 market, today announced a co-marketing and enhanced integration agreement at CASBO (the 2018 Annual Conference & California School Business Expo), Sacramento Convention Center, April 4-7, 2018. ScholarChip's POS platform will seamlessly integrate with SchoolPay's Payment Gateway to load/re-load pre-paid cafeteria balances, update account transactions to SchoolPay's Payment Portal, and set balance alerts for low balances and other issues.

"SchoolPay's robust, comprehensive, and user-friendly payment services, integrated with our Cafeteria Point-of-Sale (POS) system, provides students, parents, and school personnel with a frictionless payment and point-of-sale solution," said Craig Lockwood, president and CFO, ScholarChip. "And co-marketing opportunities means we can support more schools in their quest for easy and seamless POS financial operations."

David Dunaway, president and CEO of SchoolPay, added, "Districts increasingly want all of their payments in one system, but they also rely on services like ScholarChip's to unify student activities that include automated attendance, behavioral events, visitor management, and others. With this integration, parents will have one entry point into two connected systems for fast, reliable access to their child's school account."

ScholarChip and SchoolPay have developed an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that gives users an SSO (Single Sign On) between systems without the need for multiple registrations; the new SSO saves time with quicker access to ScholarChip's and SchoolPay's POS services. The companies expect these services to be available by the end of this month.

In addition to integrating their systems and enhancing the user experience through new features, the companies will co-market their complementary solutions to the K12 market as well.

ScholarChip is the largest provider of smart ID cards used for attendance, payment processing, visitor management, secure door access, and behavior management services in K12. It was first to market in centralizing and integrating School Safety and Operations System with a true one card solution, which operates seamlessly with popular Student Information Systems and NFC mobile devices. ScholarChip's Higher Education services include Tuition Payment Plans, Loan Servicing, Student Retention Services, and a compliant Payment Gateway. For more information visit https://www.scholarchip.com.

SchoolPay (www.schoolpay.com), a product from My Payment Network, is the first enterprise-level payment software built specifically for K12. SchoolPay centralizes every in-person, online and mobile payment in a school, district or school group and synchronizes payment data with disparate applications, such as student information systems, general ledger, and food service software that rely on payment data. My Payment Network is based in Madison, WI. More information about My Payment Network can be found at www.mypaynet.com.

