ScholarCHIPS Lights Up Times Square with Powerful Message "Every Child Deserves a Future…"

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarCHIPS, Inc., the nonprofit organization empowering college-bound children of incarcerated parents, founded by Yasmine Arrington Brooks, 2023 CNN Hero, has launched a compelling 10‑second digital billboard campaign in the heart of Times Square. Presented by Neutron Media and generously sponsored by Securus Technologies, this campaign runs from September 1 through November 30, 2025, airing a minimum of four times per hour, 20 hours per day, and culminating with a powerful presence during the beloved and renowned Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

ScholarCHIPS digital ad in NYC Times Square perched five stories above the northeast corner of 1500 Broadway and West 43rd Street.

Located on the iconic 1500 Broadway Spectacular—a double‑sided HD LED screen measuring 56 feet by 29 feet (1,624 square feet), perched five stories above the northeast corner of Broadway and West 43rd Street—the billboard places ScholarCHIPS' message front and center in one of the world's most visited public spaces.

Why this location matters: Times Square draws approximately 360,000 visitors daily, more than 131 million people each year. Digital billboards in this area generate millions of impressions per day, with some screens reaching up to 1.5 million daily views. Beyond sheer visibility, this exposure is powerful because it shines a spotlight on a community too often overlooked. By unlocking the potential of justice-impacted individuals, we create opportunities that strengthen families, workplaces, and communities for everyone.

About the Ad

The ad features real ScholarCHIPS scholars and alumni proudly wearing their college caps and gowns, paired with the impactful message:

"Every child deserves a future. Education opens the door. Help unlock it for children of incarcerated parents. Donate. Mentor. Get Involved at scholarCHIPSFund.org."

From Vision to Visibility

The opportunity came through Mr. Robert Levinson, Media Director at Neutron Media, who was seeking a mission-driven organization with a powerful social message that would resonate with millions of people. ScholarCHIPS' impactful work stood out, leading to this once‑in‑a‑lifetime opportunity.

Securus Technologies: A Partnership Built on Purpose

This campaign is made possible by the generous sponsorship and support of Securus Technologies, a technology leader in U.S. corrections committed to transforming lives through connection, education, and opportunity.

In 2024, ScholarCHIPS partnered with Securus to promote its scholarship application through the company's 550,000 in-facility tablets across 48 states, a campaign that reached millions of incarcerated parents and drove a 900% increase in applications from 27 states. That effort helped ScholarCHIPS welcome its largest class to date: 24 scholars, including seven who first learned about the opportunity from their incarcerated parents. To support them further, Securus provided a $25,000 grant to cover those students' awards. This year, the company continued its commitment with an additional $14,000 grant, helping the scholars through their spring semester.

"Our partnership with ScholarCHIPS is a powerful example of how technology can accelerate social impact," said Margita Thompson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Securus Technologies. "The Times Square campaign shines a vital light on the mission, but it is our work together behind the scenes that truly accelerates ScholarCHIPS' ability to connect more individuals to education opportunities. We are proud to support this effort, helping to unlock potential and change the trajectory of lives"

The Significance

This Times Square campaign represents a monumental leap for ScholarCHIPS, amplifying its mission on a global stage. It brings visibility, recognition, and urgency to the educational needs of children of incarcerated parents—an often-overlooked demographic.

For ScholarCHIPS: It strengthens brand awareness, mobilizes new donors, mentors, and volunteers, and supports scholarship outreach.

For the children served: It validates their experiences, inspires hope, and underscores that they are seen.

For society: It sparks a broader conversation about opportunity and the transformative power of education—even amid adversity.

"I am so grateful to be a ScholarCHIPS recipient with support from Securus, because I was able to connect with several justice-impacted families," said Tomia Jackson, recent Bachelor of Science in nursing graduate, Tuskegee University. "I greatly appreciated the words of encouragement and support from the team as I matriculated through college. It was amazing to build community with other students who have persevered despite their circumstances and continue to carve out their futures."

About ScholarCHIPS

ScholarCHIPS, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide college scholarships, mentoring, mental health support and a robust support network to children of incarcerated parents, empowering them to complete their college education. Since 2012, ScholarCHIPS has awarded over $600,000 in college scholarships to 123 students, now with 54 college graduates. To learn more about ScholarCHIPS' impactful work, the various students the organization supports and ways to get involved and donate visit: www.scholarchipsfund.org. Please visit us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

