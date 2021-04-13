ScholarRx Announces Partnership with the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with AMWA, the American Medical Women's Association , which for over a century has been committed to the advancement of women in medicine.

As a part of this partnership, AMWA becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE . MeSAGE empowers student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical educational content that is often missing from the standard curriculum.

This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on platforms that are critical to AMWA, including but not limited to:

Gender equity

Diversity/inclusion

Health equity

Global health

Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, AMWA members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx.

AMWA's president, Nicole Sandhu, MD, PhD, states, "We are very excited to partner with ScholarRx and to become a charter member of MeSAGE, a wonderful initiative providing much-needed tools and expertise to build education content in areas of critical importance. This will help support our medical students' education, and is in alignment with AMWA's mission, vision, and values. We are delighted to see this well-aligned partnership come to fruition and so proud of our students."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with AMWA to address deep education needs at a global level and to help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About AMWA: The American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) is an organization of women physicians, medical students, and other persons dedicated to serving as the unique voice for women's health and the advancement of women in medicine. The organization was founded by Dr. Bertha Van Hoosen in 1915 in Chicago, at a time when women physicians were an under-represented minority. As women in medicine increase in numbers, new problems and issues arise that were not anticipated. AMWA has been addressing these issues for 105 years. Learn more at https://www.amwa-doc.org/

SOURCE ScholarRx