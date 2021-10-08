ScholarRx Announces Partnership with the American Physician Scientists Association (APSA)

LOUISVILLE Ky., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with APSA, the American Physician Scientists Association, which serves as a voice for physician-scientist trainees at all levels.

As a part of this partnership, APSA becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE. MeSAGE empowers student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical educational content that is often missing from standard curriculum.

This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on platforms that are critical to APSA, including but not limited to:

Tomorrow's physician

Diversity/inclusion

Women in science and medicine

Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, APSA members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx, including the new Bricks Create authoring platform.

APSA's president, Jose Rodrigues, states, "APSA is the leading voice for physician-scientist trainees. We pride ourselves in supporting the development of a robust and diverse physician-scientist workforce. Our team is committed to building value for our members, and thus we are excited about our partnership with ScholarRx. By providing cutting-edge resources in medical curricula, this partnership will enable our members to support their own training as the next generation of physician-scientists and leaders in science and medicine."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with APSA to address deep education needs at a global level and to help future physician scientists define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About APSA: The American Physician Scientists Association (APSA) is a national organization dedicated to addressing the needs of future physician scientists with respect to their training and career development. The mission of APSA is to be a voice for physician-scientist trainees at all levels. APSA aims to help physician-scientist trainees realize their educational and professional goals in an organization free from harassment or discrimination based on gender, orientation, race, ethnicity, or religion.

