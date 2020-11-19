ScholarRx Launches Medical Student Alliance for Global Education (MeSAGE)

MeSAGE is the largest student-driven curriculum alliance on the planet, composed of student organizations from different regions of the world. Our members represent over 1 million medical students in over 130 countries, from partners including:

AMSA: The American Medical Student Association

AMWA: The American Medical Women's Association

EMSA: The European Medical Students' Association

IFMSA: International Federation of Medical Students Associations

Phi Delta Epsilon: The International Medical Fraternity

SNMA: The Student National Medical Association

SOMA: The Student Osteopathic Medical Association

Dr. Tao Le, Founder and CEO of ScholarRx, said, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with leading student organizations to address educational needs at a global and societal level and help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."

Using the revolutionary digital learning platform, Rx Bricks, MeSAGE is building interactive educational modules known as "Bricks" that address a wide range of topics, from health equity and human rights to medical education and digital health. Together, we aim to leverage the expertise and passion of medical students to develop engaging and instructionally-sound med-ed content.

Today, MeSAGE releases its first collection, covering the critical area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights. Topics include:

Introduction to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression

Sexual Function and Satisfaction

Taking a Sexual History

Family Planning, Infertility, and Preconception

Safe Abortion

Gender-Based Violence

Upcoming collections include:

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Digital health

Student as educator and change agent

Social accountability

Students, schools, and institutions from around the world can use our open-access MeSAGE curriculum on Rx Bricks for free. Learn more here: https://scholarrx.com/mesage

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that will empower medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

