Scholars of Sustenance celebrates World Food Day 2020

CARY, N.C., and BANGKOK and BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Day is about highlighting the cultural and traditional significance of local ingredients and food, whilst addressing the serious food insecurity related issues during the widespread hunger created by COVID-19. Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS), a North Carolina based food rescue charity operating in Asia, is celebrating by cooking 65,000+ nutritious meals for the needy and hosting events discussing all aspects of food waste and crisis adaptation.

"This day we celebrate nutrition as the single best weapon against weak immune systems. Tourism focused places like Phuket and Bali are hit hard by the crisis, with job losses creating food insecurity. SOS was already doing excess Food Rescue from hotels and retailers having delivered over 7 million meals to the needy, and while we still save tons of edible food every single day with our cool-chain trucks and dedicated staffs, SOS suffered a serious shortage of surplus food sources when the hospitality industry went dormant," says Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS International. "As the crisis lingers, we realize the need for better nutrition going to hungry stomachs, so we set up multi SOS Rescue kitchens, creating thousands of meals for those in need every day. This has exceeded our wildest expectations, and we are truly grateful to our food donors and hundreds of volunteers cooking with our staffs every day."

In Bangkok, SOS will be cooking at 6 locations on this day to supply 10,000 nutritious meals, highlighting local cuisine using local ingredients. SOS Bangkok will host a Food Waste Workshop and a screening of Wasted, a film documentary. In Phuket, after breaking a record 20,000 meals in one day last month, SOS aims to cook 50,000 nutritious meals for three municipalities with over 100 volunteers in 6 different kitchen locations. In Bali there will also be cooking of thousands of nutritious meals using the Hero-ingredients already served to over 175,000 people since the beginning of the Bali SOS Rescue kitchen. Representatives from 8 organizations will give speeches on food insecurity. This will be a massive community feeding to address the increasing need of food to many people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic with all activities live-streamed on social media.

