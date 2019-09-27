Scholars of Sustenance launches Food Rescue charity in Phuket on UN World Tourism Day

PHUKET, Thailand, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS announces Food Rescue operations in Phuket Island. A third of food worldwide is wasted and commercial outfits focused on good customer service cannot avoid such surpluses. Excess food in landfills emits toxic gases, instead of going to the purpose it was created for: NUTRITION. SOS was designed to gather edible surplus foods from hotels and supermarkets, inspect it and serve nourishing meals to the needy.

"It's not just the unavoidable wasting of food resources. Today we are 7 billion people globally, we produce food for 10 billion, yet one billion of us goes to bed hungry. We have a food distribution problem," says Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS, headquartered in North Carolina, USA. "We call it the SOS magic, providing wonderful nutrition from nothing. We serve millions of delicious meals from foods generously donated by our partners, hotels and supermarkets, and redistribute it to orphanages and other organizations, enabling them to off-set meal costs for better purposes - with minimum impact on kitchen staffs and free services to our donors. We simply make it easy to do good with the surplus food from CSR programs."

With a million visitors monthly, Phuket is a sizeable tourist market with customary food waste. The hospitality industry service quality dictates there will be waste. SOS minimizes this issue, improves the environment, while increasing nutritional use of the uneaten resources. "We have been enormously successful in Bali and Bangkok," says Pat Amnuayskul, Marketing Manager in SOS Thailand. "We are eager to offer our simple no-cost services across Phuket as we celebrate SOS Founders Day in Bangkok on 7th October."

"SOS launches Phuket Food Rescue on the UNWTO World Tourism Day to show support for this amazing job-creating industry on this beautiful island. Sustainability is key to the hospitality and retail food industries, and we are proud to be facilitating environmental improvements while giving back to local communities. Good, edible food must go to people, never rot in the landfill," continued Bo H. Holmgreen. "Together we make a huge impact on land and people! Thanks to our current 100 food donors adding more in this quest for Food Equity."

SOURCE Scholars of Sustenance

Related Links

https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org

