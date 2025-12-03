ScholarShare 529 Offers College Savers $50 Instacart Gift Cards to Start Saving This Holiday Season

This limited-time offer helps families invest in their children's future and receive a $50 Instacart gift card to help cover essentials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season of giving approaches, ScholarShare 529 is encouraging holiday shoppers to give a gift that lasts far beyond the holidays through a limited-time promotion in partnership with Instacart. From Dec. 3 through Dec. 12, 2025, everyone who opens a new account can take part in a holiday incentive that rewards consistent savings with a $50 Instacart gift card.

To be eligible for this limited-time holiday promotion, new account holders — and existing savers who open a new account — will receive a $50 Instacart gift card after making an initial contribution of at least $50 and complete six consecutive months of recurring contributions of $50 or more. This incentive is designed to help turn seasonal giving into sustained savings for higher education, creating long-term impact beyond the holidays.

"The holidays are a time for giving, and there's no gift more lasting than the gift of education," said State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, chair of the ScholarShare Investment Board, which oversees the plan. "We're excited to offer families an easy way to begin saving for the future—and by partnering with Instacart, rewarding their long-term commitment to higher learning. By contributing to a ScholarShare 529 account now, families can transform holiday generosity into meaningful, long-term savings that open doors to opportunity."

ScholarShare 529 accounts can be used to pay for a wide range of qualified higher education expenses, from technical colleges and schools abroad, to tuition, books, computers, and more — including eligible apprenticeship and trade programs. Any earnings from the program will grow tax-deferred and funds can be withdrawn 100 percent tax-free when used for qualified higher education expenses.

For families looking to get started on their college savings opportunities, learn more, or to open an account, visit ScholarShare529.com/instacart.

