Scholarship America® Raises Record-breaking $905,000 for Deserving Students During Dreams to Success Event

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A record fundraising total of more than $905,000 was raised as part of Scholarship America's annual Dreams to Success event held last week to support the Dream Award scholarship program and broaden support for students. For the second consecutive year, Scholarship America — the nation's largest private scholarship provider — held its annual national event online due to Covid-19. The virtual event honored 22 exceptional Scholarship America Dream Award recipients — students with financial need who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college.

Scholarship America

"We are deeply thankful to our generous sponsors and donors who supported these students even in the face of the pandemic, stepping up even more to help us surpass last year's record-breaking fundraising total," said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO of Scholarship America. "Each of our amazing scholarship recipients have experienced a challenging life journey, overcoming major hardships, financial need, and setbacks in their pursuit of a college education."

The event honored AbbVie, Herman Miller Cares, and Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, chair and seventh president of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), the Scholarship America Lifetime Achievement Honoree for leadership and excellence in education. Dr. Cole was introduced by Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer, voting rights activist and author who attended Spelman College during Dr. Cole's tenure as president.

The program also paid tribute to J. Barry Griswell, former chair of the Scholarship America Board, co-chair of Dreams to Success, and devoted advocate for students.

The event featured performances by America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner Mandy Harvey; inspiring stories from Dream Award scholars Luis Loza and Michelle Nguyen; and was emceed by MSNBC anchor, author and filmmaker Richard Lui — himself a first-generation college graduate and scholarship recipient.

Past Dream Award recipients have achieved their education and career goals by becoming doctors, nurses, health educators, psychologists, radiology technicians, teachers, neuroscientists, biologists, sociologists, human development professionals, engineers, political scientists and organizational behavior specialists.

Learn more about Scholarship America Dreams to Success at

https://scholarshipamerica.org/news-events/dreams-to-success/ and visit https://donations.scholarshipamerica.org to give.

SOURCE Scholarship America