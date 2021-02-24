BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker University is proud to honor the hard work, determination, and character it takes to become a Gold Award Girl Scout by offering $1,000 scholarships that are renewable for up to nine semesters.

"Girl Scouts opens the door to great opportunities, including college scholarships," said Joy Wheeler, CEO, Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri. "We are thrilled that Baker will offer this scholarship for all Gold Award Girl Scouts who attend their university."

Baker University Scholarship Available to Gold Award Girl Scouts

The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. To earn the distinction, the Girl Scout must identify an issue, investigate that issue thoroughly, create a sustainable and measurable plan to address a root cause of that issue, and then educate and inspire others during the one to two years it takes to complete the project.

"Gold Award Girl Scouts use their courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place," said Danielle Jones Rease, Vice President of Advancement and Enrollment Management at Baker University. "Baker offers the perfect environment for these impressive young women to further develop their leadership skills."

To learn more about this scholarship, Gold Award Girl Scouts should contact the Office of Admissions at 785.594.8325 or [email protected].

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. Learn more: bakerU.edu.

About Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri

Girl Scouts is the largest organization for girls in the world. Its mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Through activities in four program pillars, STEM / STEAM, Entrepreneurship, Civic Engagement and Outdoor Experiences, Girl Scouting provides girls with opportunities for fun and friendship, while fostering development of leadership skills and self-esteem. Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri serves 20,000 Girl Scouts (K – 12th grades) in its 47-county region.

