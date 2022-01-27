Scholarships 2022: The most comprehensive scholarship program in the world welcomes applications

ANKARA, Turkey, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey, with its government-funded scholarship program, welcomes international students and researchers as a popular destination for higher education at all academic levels as well as research and language learning opportunities.

"Turkiye Scholarships" program, specifically designed for international students and researchers, with its all encompassing scholarship provisions and services. What makes Türkiye Scholarships unique is its feature of providing university and program placement as part of its scholarship application.

According to head of YTB Abdullah Eren, students' interest in the scholarships offered has been on the rise with every passing year since "Türkiye Scholarships" has been entrusted to the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the body in charge of administering the scholarship program.

"Back in 2012, Türkiye Scholarships program received 42,000 applications, while last year it reached a record number of 165,500 applications from 178 different countries. This year, we also aim to set a new record," said Eren.

The institution provides around 5,000 scholarships every year including full-time degrees (bachelor's, master's and PhD) as well as short-term programs such as Research scholarships and Language and Culture programs. Referring to the great interest shown in the program, Eren pointed out that this is due to the wide range of services and programs that the scholarship covers.

"It is an all-inclusive program that covers the university and program placement, cost of tuition fees, monthly stipend, accommodation, health expenditures and round-trip flight tickets for all student. Hence, it's one of the world's most comprehensive scholarship programs."

The scholarship program is competitive and merit-based, where next to candidates' academic excellence, additional extra-curricular social and other qualifications are taken into consideration. All awardees are provided with a one year free of charge Turkish language course regardless of their program and academic background, wherein students get the chance to be acquainted with Turkish culture with a variety of trips and programs provided in their first year, next to learning Turkish.

Aiming to enhance Turkey's relations with other countries in the fields of higher education and culture. Students become part of a big family comprising of 15,000 current scholarship students and a 170,000 international student body in Turkey. Following graduation, students are initiated into the Turkey Alumni network, which holds around 150,000 graduates from more around 156 countries.

With its aim to provide a comprehensive educational experience in Turkey, Türkiye Scholarships also provide arts, culture, history, sports related social activities and training programs for scholarship holders, also acquainting them with academicians, institutions and organizations working in their respective fields, next to academic councelling services throughout their study period.

The scholarship program aim to promote mutual understanding between the recipient students' countries and Turkey, as well as increasing cooperation and cultural interaction.

Applications for the year 2022 are open between the dates of 10th of January to 20th of February 2022, and are received online through the scholarship program's online application system, free of charge.

