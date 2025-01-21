Scholarships Empower Students to Seek Careers in Manufacturing

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To help address the shortage of skilled labor in the industry, SparkForce, The FMA Foundation, has awarded 59 scholarships totaling $118,000 to students enrolled in manufacturing programs for the spring 2025 semester.

A remarkable 162% increase in scholarship dollars distributed over 2024's spring semester awards was made possible through the generosity of donors and expanded grant funding. The scholarships offer crucial support to students pursuing manufacturing-related degrees.

"We saw a 14% growth in the number of qualified applications compared to last year," Foundation Director Ed Dernulc said. "It's inspiring to see a growing interest in the manufacturing field, and SparkForce is committed to empowering these talented students as they prepare for their careers. We are confident this support will help them become vital contributors to the dynamic and ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."

The scholarships cover educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and other school-related costs, enabling students to focus fully on their goal of completing their studies and joining the manufacturing workforce. This season's award recipients demonstrate academic excellence by maintaining strong GPAs and excelling in their relevant coursework. In as little as one year, some awardees will graduate from their programs and transition to full-time manufacturing roles across the United States.

2025 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS BY STATE

Alabama

Bradyn Schultz , Hartselle, Ala. , welding technology at Calhoun Community College

Arkansas

Mercuriah Vance, Osceola, Ark. , Steel Tech Academy at Arkansas Northeastern College

California

Micah Duke , Poway, Calif. , mechanical engineering at San Diego State University

, mechanical engineering at Michael Hatfield , Olivehurst, Calif. , welding technology at Yuba College

, welding technology at Jacob LaBrie , Santa Clarita, Calif. , pipe welding at Western Welding Academy

, pipe welding at Western Welding Academy Jose Mora , Artesia, Calif. , manufacturing technology at Fullerton College

, manufacturing technology at Duvan Morales , San Diego , electrician technician at United Education Institute Chula Vista

, electrician technician at United Education Institute Chula Vista Elijah Netniss, Hughson, Calif. , electrical engineering at University of California - Davis

, electrical engineering at Eric Sandoval , Santa Clarita, Calif. , welding technology at College of the Canyons

, welding technology at Nicholas Usher, Escondido, Calif. , mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Georgia

Jonathan Wayne Harkey , Marietta, Ga. , welding at Georgia Trade School

, welding at Georgia Trade School Xavier Horne , Marietta, Ga. , welding at Georgia Trade School

, , welding at Georgia Trade School Edward Tumulty , Kennesaw, Ga. , structural plate and pipe welding at Georgia Trade School

, structural plate and pipe welding at Georgia Trade School Christian Wojnar , Townsend, Ga. , structural plate and pipe welding at Savannah Technical College

Illinois

Blake Bollow , DeKalb, Ill. , mechanical engineering at University of Wisconsin-Platteville

, , mechanical engineering at Esteban Flores , Maywood, Ill. , robotic welding at Triton College

, , robotic welding at Alexander Howell , Buffalo Grove, Ill. , welding technology at Harper College

, , welding technology at Harper College Raahi Mehta, Schaumburg, Ill. , industrial engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, industrial engineering at Fernando Santos , Des Plaines, Ill. , engineering technology/welding certificate at Triton College

Indiana

Madelin Billings ** , Chesterton, Ind. , industrial engineering at Purdue University

, , industrial engineering at Carson Cox , Montezuma, Ind. , mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Iowa

Willem Potter , Nevada , Iowa , industrial engineering at Iowa State University

Kansas

Kaleb Sosa , Hutchinson, Kan. , machining technology at Wichita State University Tech

Louisiana

Helena Usey , New Orleans, La. , mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan

Anna Tran , Lansing, Mich. , engineering/mechatronics systems at Kettering University

New Jersey

Sebastian Monsalvo , Elizabeth, N.J. , aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford University

, aeronautics and astronautics at Krrisha Patel, Secaucus, N.J. , mechanical engineering at The University of Pennsylvania

, mechanical engineering at The Cameron Quinn , Chesterfield, N.J. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

New Mexico

Daniel Castro , Albuquerque, N.M. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

New York

Ziv Shusterman , Sea Cliff, N.Y. , mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Oklahoma

Waverly Landrith , Mustang, Okla. , mechanical engineering at University of Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Mason DiGiacomo , Zionsville, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Clayton Fegley , McClure, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Joey Fuhrman , Hanover, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at James Johnson , Manheim, Pa. , manufacturing engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, manufacturing engineering technology at Bryce Klunk , Hanover, Pa. , welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding technology at Rachael Lamb , Beaver, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology/nondestructive testing at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology/nondestructive testing at Ella Meckley , Williamsport, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Cierra Miller , Dover, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Matthew Woolcock , Oil City, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

South Carolina

Charles Biggerstaff , Greenville, S.C. , electrical engineering at Jacksonville University

, electrical engineering at Ethan Shier , Columbia, S.C. , mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina

, mechanical engineering at Lucas Vilders **, Summerville, S.C. , aerospace engineering at University of South Carolina

Tennessee

Kamden Edens , Lexington, Tenn. , electrical engineering at Tennessee Technological University

Texas

Eshaan Ali*, Leander, Texas , mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin

, mechanical engineering at Ethan Brumberger **, The Woodlands, Texas , mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

, mechanical engineering at Charles Hamilton , College Station, Texas , mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

, mechanical engineering at Lydia Harvey , Houston , electrical engineering at Lone Star College-Tomball

, electrical engineering at Lone Star College-Tomball Mia Hong , Houston , mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University

, mechanical engineering at William Lawson , Corrigan, Texas , welding technology at Texas State Technical College

, welding technology at Isabella Olivares-Reed , Houston , mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

Utah

Kellie Malan , Plain City, Utah , welding technology at Treasure Valley Community College

Washington

Maxwell Mamishev, Seattle, electrical engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Wisconsin

Morgan Dehn , Appleton, Wis. , materials engineering at Purdue University

, materials engineering at Logan Hardyman , Belmont, Wis. , metal fabrication at Madison Area Technical College

, metal fabrication at Toni Neuser , Manitowoc, Wis. , industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College

, industrial welding at Quynn Safemaster , Sheboygan, Wis. , industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College

, industrial welding at Nolan Thao , Fitchburg, Wis. , engineering at Madison Area Technical College

, engineering at Adoni Toniolo , Sheboygan, Wis. , industrial welding/fabrication technician at Lakeshore Technical College

*U.K. Gupta Family Endowed Scholarship recipient

**John Grossheim Memorial (OPC Endowment) Scholarship recipient

SparkForce awards scholarships twice annually to students pursuing degrees or certifications that lead to careers in manufacturing. The application for summer/fall 2025 scholarships is open until March 31. To learn more, visit sparkforce.org/scholarships.

About SparkForce & FMA



Formerly Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), SparkForce is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association. Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, SparkForce inspires, attracts, and supports the next generation workforce as they pursue a future in manufacturing.

