Scholarships Empower Students to Seek Careers in Manufacturing
Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA)
Jan 21, 2025, 07:57 ET
ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To help address the shortage of skilled labor in the industry, SparkForce, The FMA Foundation, has awarded 59 scholarships totaling $118,000 to students enrolled in manufacturing programs for the spring 2025 semester.
A remarkable 162% increase in scholarship dollars distributed over 2024's spring semester awards was made possible through the generosity of donors and expanded grant funding. The scholarships offer crucial support to students pursuing manufacturing-related degrees.
"We saw a 14% growth in the number of qualified applications compared to last year," Foundation Director Ed Dernulc said. "It's inspiring to see a growing interest in the manufacturing field, and SparkForce is committed to empowering these talented students as they prepare for their careers. We are confident this support will help them become vital contributors to the dynamic and ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."
The scholarships cover educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and other school-related costs, enabling students to focus fully on their goal of completing their studies and joining the manufacturing workforce. This season's award recipients demonstrate academic excellence by maintaining strong GPAs and excelling in their relevant coursework. In as little as one year, some awardees will graduate from their programs and transition to full-time manufacturing roles across the United States.
2025 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS BY STATE
Alabama
- Bradyn Schultz, Hartselle, Ala., welding technology at Calhoun Community College
Arkansas
- Mercuriah Vance, Osceola, Ark., Steel Tech Academy at Arkansas Northeastern College
California
- Micah Duke, Poway, Calif., mechanical engineering at San Diego State University
- Michael Hatfield, Olivehurst, Calif., welding technology at Yuba College
- Jacob LaBrie, Santa Clarita, Calif., pipe welding at Western Welding Academy
- Jose Mora, Artesia, Calif., manufacturing technology at Fullerton College
- Duvan Morales, San Diego, electrician technician at United Education Institute Chula Vista
- Elijah Netniss, Hughson, Calif., electrical engineering at University of California - Davis
- Eric Sandoval, Santa Clarita, Calif., welding technology at College of the Canyons
- Nicholas Usher, Escondido, Calif., mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Georgia
- Jonathan Wayne Harkey, Marietta, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School
- Xavier Horne, Marietta, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School
- Edward Tumulty, Kennesaw, Ga., structural plate and pipe welding at Georgia Trade School
- Christian Wojnar, Townsend, Ga., structural plate and pipe welding at Savannah Technical College
Illinois
- Blake Bollow, DeKalb, Ill., mechanical engineering at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
- Esteban Flores, Maywood, Ill., robotic welding at Triton College
- Alexander Howell, Buffalo Grove, Ill., welding technology at Harper College
- Raahi Mehta, Schaumburg, Ill., industrial engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Fernando Santos, Des Plaines, Ill., engineering technology/welding certificate at Triton College
Indiana
- Madelin Billings**, Chesterton, Ind., industrial engineering at Purdue University
- Carson Cox, Montezuma, Ind., mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Iowa
- Willem Potter, Nevada, Iowa, industrial engineering at Iowa State University
Kansas
- Kaleb Sosa, Hutchinson, Kan., machining technology at Wichita State University Tech
Louisiana
- Helena Usey, New Orleans, La., mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michigan
- Anna Tran, Lansing, Mich., engineering/mechatronics systems at Kettering University
New Jersey
- Sebastian Monsalvo, Elizabeth, N.J., aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford University
- Krrisha Patel, Secaucus, N.J., mechanical engineering at The University of Pennsylvania
- Cameron Quinn, Chesterfield, N.J., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
New Mexico
- Daniel Castro, Albuquerque, N.M., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
New York
- Ziv Shusterman, Sea Cliff, N.Y., mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Oklahoma
- Waverly Landrith, Mustang, Okla., mechanical engineering at University of Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
- Mason DiGiacomo, Zionsville, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Clayton Fegley, McClure, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Joey Fuhrman, Hanover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- James Johnson, Manheim, Pa., manufacturing engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Bryce Klunk, Hanover, Pa., welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Rachael Lamb, Beaver, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology/nondestructive testing at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Ella Meckley, Williamsport, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
South Carolina
- Charles Biggerstaff, Greenville, S.C., electrical engineering at Jacksonville University
- Ethan Shier, Columbia, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina
- Lucas Vilders**, Summerville, S.C., aerospace engineering at University of South Carolina
Tennessee
- Kamden Edens, Lexington, Tenn., electrical engineering at Tennessee Technological University
Texas
- Eshaan Ali*, Leander, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin
- Ethan Brumberger**, The Woodlands, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
- Charles Hamilton, College Station, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
- Lydia Harvey, Houston, electrical engineering at Lone Star College-Tomball
- Mia Hong, Houston, mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University
- William Lawson, Corrigan, Texas, welding technology at Texas State Technical College
- Isabella Olivares-Reed, Houston, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
Utah
- Kellie Malan, Plain City, Utah, welding technology at Treasure Valley Community College
Washington
- Maxwell Mamishev, Seattle, electrical engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Wisconsin
- Morgan Dehn, Appleton, Wis., materials engineering at Purdue University
- Logan Hardyman, Belmont, Wis., metal fabrication at Madison Area Technical College
- Toni Neuser, Manitowoc, Wis., industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College
- Quynn Safemaster, Sheboygan, Wis., industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College
- Nolan Thao, Fitchburg, Wis., engineering at Madison Area Technical College
- Adoni Toniolo, Sheboygan, Wis., industrial welding/fabrication technician at Lakeshore Technical College
*U.K. Gupta Family Endowed Scholarship recipient
**John Grossheim Memorial (OPC Endowment) Scholarship recipient
SparkForce awards scholarships twice annually to students pursuing degrees or certifications that lead to careers in manufacturing. The application for summer/fall 2025 scholarships is open until March 31. To learn more, visit sparkforce.org/scholarships.
About SparkForce & FMA
Formerly Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), SparkForce is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association. Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, SparkForce inspires, attracts, and supports the next generation workforce as they pursue a future in manufacturing.
CONTACT: Cindy Day, [email protected]
SOURCE Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA)
