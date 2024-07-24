Scholarships Make It Possible for Students to Pursue Careers in Making Things

Jul 24, 2024, 09:25 ET
NBT Awards Scholarships to 60 students Interested in Manufacturing Careers
ELGIN, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred on by the need to rebuild the domestic manufacturing workforce, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), recently awarded 60 scholarships totaling $120,000 to students across the country enrolled in manufacturing-related certificate and degree programs for the summer/fall 2024 semester. This is a 105% increase in award dollars distributed over last year thanks to grant funding from organizations such as Subway Cares and other generous donations.
"We saw a 45% increase in qualified applications over last year's summer/fall semester. It is very encouraging to see this growth in interest, and NBT is extremely proud to support these accomplished students in their pursuit of manufacturing careers," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "Our sincere belief is that this opportunity will help lay the groundwork for them to become valuable contributors to the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."
The awards help defray educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and other school-related costs to allow students to focus on the task at hand – becoming part of the manufacturing workforce. All award winners have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate from their programs and become employed full-time in manufacturing organizations across the U.S.
2024 FALL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS BY STATE
Alabama
- Michael Reyes, Albertville, Ala., mechanical engineering at University of Alabama
- Jatavian Wallace, Bellamy, Ala., welding at East Mississippi Community College
California
- Michael Hatfield, Marysville, Calif., welding technologies at Yuba College
- Elijah Netniss, Hughson, Calif., electrical engineering at University of California Davis
- Reyna Palfreyman, Aliso Viejo, Calif., welding technology at Universal Technical Institute
Georgia
- Stone Osborne, Hartwell, Ga., pipe welding at Western Welding Academy
Illinois
- Elizabeth Adams, Marengo, Ill., engineering science at McHenry County College
- Margaret Franc, Homewood, Ill., welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- Anne Reidenbach, Wheaton, Ill., electrical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Indiana
- Madelin Billings, Chesterton, Ind., industrial engineering at Purdue University
- Ava Ferguson, Fishers, Ind., mechanical engineering at Purdue University
- Nathaniel Ross, Lafayette, Ind., industrial design at Virginia Tech
Iowa
- Christian Hodgins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Mississippi State University
- Willem Potter, Nevada, Iowa, industrial engineering at Iowa State University
Kentucky
- Calvin Heimlich, Cynthiana, Ky., pipe welding at Kentucky Welding Institute
Maryland
- Nicholas Kane, Hampstead, Md., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Michigan
- Boaz Qiu, Midland, Mich., electrical engineering at University of Michigan
- Andrew Van Camp, Goodrich, Mich., welding / fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
Minnesota
- Joseph Brounstein, Blaine, Minn., mechanical engineering at Franciscan University of Steubenville
- Alejandro Gonzalez, Mankato, Minn., mechatronics at South Central College
Missouri
- Alexander Baker, Russellville, Mo., precision machining technology at State Fair Community College
- Dylan Botkin, Boss, Mo., welding technology at State Technical College of Missouri
Nebraska
- Cooper Brahmsteadt, York, Neb., welding technology at Southeast Community College
New Hampshire
- Timothy Garrant, Raymond, N.H., welding at Manchester Community College
New York
- Caleb Hovis, Rock Hill, N.Y., welding engineering at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Adam Prince, Henrietta, N.Y., precision machining at Monroe Community College
- Alec Rees, Centerport, N.Y., manufacturing engineering technology / metal fabrication technology / machine tool technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Gregory Valentino, Ossining, N.Y., engineering design technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
North Carolina
- Jordi Howell, West Jefferson, N.C., pipe welding at Kentucky Welding Institute
Ohio
- Clay Bastress, Huber Heights, Ohio, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- Gage Frash, Corning, Ohio, mechanical engineering at Zane State College
- Morgan Timler, Dayton, Ohio, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- Kayla Voss, Okeana, Ohio, welding / fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- Nolan Walls, Van Wert, Ohio, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- Chloe Whittingham, Highland Heights, Ohio, mechanical engineering at State University of New York At Fredonia
Oklahoma
- Ralston Jones, Cheyenne, Okla., pipe welding and fitting at Missouri Welding Institute
Pennsylvania
- Lance Carbaugh, Orbisonia, Pa., welding at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Michael Fuccile, Conyngham, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Joey Fuhrman, Hanover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Eric Hill, Lemont, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- James Johnson, Manheim, Pa., manufacturing engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Noah Kapustic, Northampton, Pa., automated manufacturing technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Rachael Lamb, Beaver, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Connor Loeb, Lenhartsville, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Nicholas Meridionale, Frackville, Pa., electromechanical technology at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Abbie Strait, Duke Center, Pa., welding and fabrication at Triangle Tech
- Zachary Tallman, Lewisburg, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
South Carolina
- John Kirby, Sellers, S.C., machine tool technology at Horry Georgetown Technical College
- Lucas Vilders, Summerville, S.C., aerospace engineering at University of South Carolina
- Jacob Young, Simpsonville, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina
Virginia
- Jacob Ferguson, Midlothian, Va., welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- Varun Yeri, Glen Allen, Va., mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech
Washington
- Josie Fletcher, Omak, Wash., welding technology at Walla Walla Community College
- Matthew Verdoorn, Longview, Wash., instrumentation, automation, and robotics technology at Perry Technical Institute
Wisconsin
- Kossi Dogbovi, Madison, Wis., electro-mechanical technology at Madison Area Technical College
- Jadon Uecker, Slinger, Wis., CNC / tool and die technologies at Moraine Park Technical College
- Landen Wild, Mayville, Wis., mechanical design technology at Moraine Park Technical College
Wyoming
- Wesley Muir, Rock Springs, Wyo., welding at Western Wyoming Community College
NBT awards scholarships twice each year to students pursuing degrees or certifications that will lead to manufacturing careers. The application for spring 2025 scholarships is now open through September 30. For more information, visit fmamfg.org/foundation/scholarships.
About NBT & FMA
Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.
NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.
CONTACT: Cindy Day, [email protected]
SOURCE Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA)
