Scholarships Make It Possible for Students to Pursue Careers in Making Things

NBT Awards Scholarships to 60 students Interested in Manufacturing Careers

ELGIN, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred on by the need to rebuild the domestic manufacturing workforce, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), recently awarded 60 scholarships totaling $120,000 to students across the country enrolled in manufacturing-related certificate and degree programs for the summer/fall 2024 semester. This is a 105% increase in award dollars distributed over last year thanks to grant funding from organizations such as Subway Cares and other generous donations.

"We saw a 45% increase in qualified applications over last year's summer/fall semester. It is very encouraging to see this growth in interest, and NBT is extremely proud to support these accomplished students in their pursuit of manufacturing careers," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "Our sincere belief is that this opportunity will help lay the groundwork for them to become valuable contributors to the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."

The awards help defray educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and other school-related costs to allow students to focus on the task at hand – becoming part of the manufacturing workforce. All award winners have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate from their programs and become employed full-time in manufacturing organizations across the U.S.

2024 FALL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS BY STATE

Alabama

Michael Reyes , Albertville, Ala. , mechanical engineering at University of Alabama

, mechanical engineering at Jatavian Wallace, Bellamy, Ala. , welding at East Mississippi Community College

California

Michael Hatfield , Marysville, Calif. , welding technologies at Yuba College

, welding technologies at Elijah Netniss, Hughson, Calif. , electrical engineering at University of California Davis

, electrical engineering at Reyna Palfreyman , Aliso Viejo, Calif. , welding technology at Universal Technical Institute

Georgia

Stone Osborne, Hartwell, Ga. , pipe welding at Western Welding Academy

Illinois

Elizabeth Adams , Marengo , Ill., engineering science at McHenry County College

, , Ill., engineering science at McHenry County College Margaret Franc, Homewood, Ill. , welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Anne Reidenbach, Wheaton, Ill. , electrical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Indiana

Madelin Billings , Chesterton, Ind. , industrial engineering at Purdue University

, , industrial engineering at Ava Ferguson , Fishers, Ind. , mechanical engineering at Purdue University

, mechanical engineering at Nathaniel Ross, Lafayette, Ind. , industrial design at Virginia Tech

Iowa

Christian Hodgins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Mississippi State University

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Willem Potter , Nevada , Iowa , industrial engineering at Iowa State University

Kentucky

Calvin Heimlich, Cynthiana, Ky. , pipe welding at Kentucky Welding Institute

Maryland

Nicholas Kane, Hampstead, Md. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Michigan

Boaz Qiu , Midland, Mich. , electrical engineering at University of Michigan

, electrical engineering at Andrew Van Camp, Goodrich, Mich. , welding / fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

Minnesota

Joseph Brounstein, Blaine, Minn. , mechanical engineering at Franciscan University of Steubenville

, mechanical engineering at Alejandro Gonzalez, Mankato, Minn. , mechatronics at South Central College

Missouri

Alexander Baker , Russellville, Mo., precision machining technology at State Fair Community College

, Russellville, Mo., precision machining technology at Dylan Botkin, Boss, Mo. , welding technology at State Technical College of Missouri

Nebraska

Cooper Brahmsteadt, York, Neb. , welding technology at Southeast Community College

New Hampshire

Timothy Garrant, Raymond, N.H. , welding at Manchester Community College

New York

Caleb Hovis, Rock Hill, N.Y. , welding engineering at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding engineering at Adam Prince, Henrietta, N.Y. , precision machining at Monroe Community College

, precision machining at Alec Rees, Centerport, N.Y. , manufacturing engineering technology / metal fabrication technology / machine tool technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, manufacturing engineering technology / metal fabrication technology / machine tool technology at College of Technology Gregory Valentino, Ossining, N.Y. , engineering design technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

North Carolina

Jordi Howell , West Jefferson, N.C. , pipe welding at Kentucky Welding Institute

Ohio

Clay Bastress , Huber Heights, Ohio , welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, Huber Heights, , welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Gage Frash, Corning, Ohio , mechanical engineering at Zane State College

, mechanical engineering at Morgan Timler, Dayton, Ohio , welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Kayla Voss, Okeana, Ohio , welding / fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, welding / fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Nolan Walls, Van Wert, Ohio , welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Chloe Whittingham , Highland Heights, Ohio , mechanical engineering at State University of New York At Fredonia

Oklahoma

Ralston Jones, Cheyenne, Okla. , pipe welding and fitting at Missouri Welding Institute

Pennsylvania

Lance Carbaugh, Orbisonia, Pa. , welding at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding at College of Technology Michael Fuccile, Conyngham, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Joey Fuhrman, Hanover, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at College of Technology Eric Hill, Lemont, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at James Johnson, Manheim, Pa. , manufacturing engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, manufacturing engineering technology at Noah Kapustic, Northampton, Pa. , automated manufacturing technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, automated manufacturing technology at Rachael Lamb, Beaver, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Connor Loeb, Lenhartsville, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at Nicholas Meridionale, Frackville, Pa. , electromechanical technology at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

, electromechanical technology at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Cierra Miller , Dover, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at College of Technology Abbie Strait , Duke Center, Pa. , welding and fabrication at Triangle Tech

, welding and fabrication at Zachary Tallman, Lewisburg, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at College of Technology Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

South Carolina

John Kirby, Sellers, S.C. , machine tool technology at Horry Georgetown Technical College

, machine tool technology at Lucas Vilders, Summerville, S.C. , aerospace engineering at University of South Carolina

, aerospace engineering at Jacob Young, Simpsonville, S.C. , mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina

Virginia

Jacob Ferguson, Midlothian, Va. , welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, welding at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Varun Yeri , Glen Allen, Va. , mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech

Washington

Josie Fletcher , Omak, Wash. , welding technology at Walla Walla Community College

, welding technology at Matthew Verdoorn, Longview, Wash. , instrumentation, automation, and robotics technology at Perry Technical Institute

Wisconsin

Kossi Dogbovi, Madison, Wis. , electro-mechanical technology at Madison Area Technical College

, electro-mechanical technology at Jadon Uecker , Slinger, Wis. , CNC / tool and die technologies at Moraine Park Technical College

, CNC / tool and die technologies at Moraine Park Technical College Landen Wild , Mayville, Wis. , mechanical design technology at Moraine Park Technical College

Wyoming

Wesley Muir, Rock Springs, Wyo., welding at Western Wyoming Community College

NBT awards scholarships twice each year to students pursuing degrees or certifications that will lead to manufacturing careers. The application for spring 2025 scholarships is now open through September 30. For more information, visit fmamfg.org/foundation/scholarships.

About NBT & FMA



Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

