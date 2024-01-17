Scholarships Open for Global Eating Disorders Symposium

News provided by

iaedp Foundation

17 Jan, 2024, 15:45 ET

iaedp™ Symposium 2024 applications for Orlando conference due mid-January

PEKIN, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) proudly announces the availability of scholarships for the upcoming Symposium in March of 2024. The event, The Art and Science of Connection: Make Every Connection Count, is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of professionals and practitioners in the field.

"The field of eating disorders treatment is an ever-evolving science," said Bonnie Harken, iaedp Managing Director. "The next generation of eating disorder professionals entering the field, or even in their first few years of practice, want emerging, evidence-based treatment approaches. The 2024 iaedp Symposium is a critical step in empowering the future of eating disorders professionals, practitioners and treatments."

The iaedp Foundation's annual global symposium promises an exceptional blend of evidence-based protocols and innovative treatment ideas, providing attendees with the latest research insights and treatment approaches. With over 1000 eating disorders treatment professionals expected to converge in Orlando, the event offers a unique opportunity for unparalleled learning, collaboration, and connection.

"One of the best parts of this global event is watching professionals of all ages, experience levels and diversity come together to share best practices, ideas and strategies," said Harken.

The following scholarships are available:
The AAEDP-BIPOC Committees Scholarship - Financial aid awards for ten eligible applicants who have demonstrated commitment to eating disorders treatment, education, prevention, research, or advocacy in the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community.
Eligibility Requirements: A clinician, researcher, or student with experience in the field of eating disorders or a first-time attendee to the iaedp™ Symposium. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a commitment to treatment, education, prevention, research and advocacy of eating disorders in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities.

Dick Wilson Scholarship - First-time iaedp™ Symposium attendees or iaedp™ members facing financial hardships are eligible to apply. Covers the cost of one full symposium registration. Does not include additional costs such as pre-conference sessions or travel expenses.

Christine Hartline Scholarship - Covers the cost of one full symposium registration. Does not include additional costs such as pre-conference sessions or travel expenses. First-time iaedp™ Symposium attendees or iaedp™ members facing financial hardships are eligible to apply.

Erin Riederer Foundation Scholarship - Offers two $1200 scholarships to individuals BEGINNING their iaedp Certification. Attendance is required at the iaedp Symposium, including the Core Courses on March 20 & 21. Applicants need to live and attend school or work in the Midwest. (WI, MN, Iowa, IL, IND or MI).

Financial Aid Awards - These scholarships cover the majority of symposium registration fees. First-time iaedp™ Symposium attendees or iaedp™ members facing financial hardships are eligible to apply.

Applications are due on or before January 31, 2024.

Don't miss this chance to join the forefront of eating disorders professionals and contribute to the advancement of the field. Apply for a scholarship today and be part of the iaedp 2024 Global Symposium – where learning, collaboration, and connection create a transformative experience.

For application details, visit iaedp.org/symposium2024.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; Monte Nido & Affiliates; and Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Within Health; Banyan Centers; WD Recovery and Wellness Center; Mind Over Body; Koru Spring Center.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

Also from this source

Eating Disorder Cases Increase, Need for Certified and Quality-Trained Professionals

Eating Disorder Cases Increase, Need for Certified and Quality-Trained Professionals

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about profound changes in our daily lives, from the way we work and interact with others to how we view our own bodies. ...
Eating Disorders Professionals Job Bank Fills Growing Need for Experts

Eating Disorders Professionals Job Bank Fills Growing Need for Experts

Eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose, according to research. The growing need for certified and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.