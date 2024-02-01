Scholastic and the Council of the Great City Schools Names Detroit Public Schools Community District as the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion

Detroit Public Schools Community District, recognized for advancing student literacy, will receive a school library makeover for Mason Academy



NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, together with the Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS), a coalition of 78 of the nation's largest urban public-school systems, announced Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) as the winner of the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award.

Named in honor of the late Scholastic Chairman and CEO, this annual award recognizes a CGCS member school district for demonstrated progress in advancing reading achievement with the goal of further supporting gains by increasing access to digital and print books, magazines, and materials within the district.

Students in DPSCD have achieved the highest literacy proficiency in over a decade, and district officials credit this improvement to a commitment by educators to nurturing and fostering a strong literacy foundation for every student. Specifically, in 2023, DPSCD reported significant gains in English Language Arts in grades 3-8 on the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) – surpassing pre-pandemic results. In addition, the district has provided access to committed school support, high-quality curriculum materials that are culturally relevant, and research-based reading intervention programs.

"It's a privilege to commemorate Dick Robinson's legacy as a champion of children's literacy by presenting this award to such a high-achieving district," said Beth Polcari, Executive Vice President and President, Scholastic Education Solutions. "Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the committed educators and professionals of the Detroit Public Schools Community District deserve to be celebrated for the outstanding strides they've taken to ensure both education and empowerment for students. Access to books in classrooms, homes and combating the summer learning loss, as research continually proves is important for building foundational reading skills in this next generation of readers. Our Kids & Family Reading Report™ has shown parents agree every child needs access to books and this award will continue to build upon Detroit's commitment to children's literacy. On behalf of Scholastic, we are proud to partner to build a stronger Detroit."

As part of the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award prizing, DPSCD has selected Mason Academy to receive a library makeover. This spring, Mason Academy will receive a donation of more than 6,000 high-quality, age-appropriate books, a one-year site license to Scholastic Literacy Pro®, an award-winning blended learning program that provides 24/7 access to more than 2,500 fiction and nonfiction e-books for purposeful independent reading, allowing personalized student choice while providing teachers with real-time data to inform instruction. In addition, every enrolled student will receive a summer book pack of 10 titles to take home and own, encouraging independent reading beyond the classroom.

"The Council is excited to partner with Scholastic to present the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, whose students have recently made progress in reading," said Council Executive Director Ray Hart. "Together, we will continue to advance the legacy of Scholastic Chairman and CEO Richard Robinson by supporting children's literacy and encouraging students to become lifelong readers. We thank Scholastic for their efforts to ensure equitable access to high-quality reading materials in the nation's urban schools and look forward to this award making a meaningful impact for the students and educators at Mason Academy."

"It is an honor not only to be recognized as a high achieving district within the Council, but it is also a point of pride to have one of our schools be designated for a makeover to continue to foster the love of reading with exciting updates and more books to read," said Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD. "We thank the Council and Scholastic for their continued support of our district but most importantly, supporting our students."

About Detroit Public Schools Community District:

Detroit Public Schools Community District is Michigan's largest public education system with 106 schools serving grades pre-K through 12th. DPSCD is governed by a locally-elected, seven-member board with Dr. Nikolai Vitti serving as superintendent. The district champions a whole child approach that combines superior academics with socio-emotional, extracurricular, and health services tailored to each student's needs. Learn more at detroitk12.org .

About the Council of the Great City Schools:

The Council of the Great City Schools is the only national organization exclusively representing the needs of urban public schools. Composed of 78 large city school districts, its mission is to promote the cause of urban schools and to advocate for inner-city students through legislation, research and media relations. The organization also provides a network for school districts sharing common problems to exchange information, and to collectively address new challenges as they emerge to deliver the best possible education for urban youth. www.cgcs.org

About Scholastic:

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With international operations and exports in more than 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com .

