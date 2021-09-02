Scholastic Announces Acclaimed Actress Gwendoline Christie As Narrator For Audio Edition Of "Kaleidoscope" By #1 New York Times Bestselling Author And Award-Winning Artist Brian Selznick

Kaleidoscope , one of the most highly anticipated books this fall, has garnered early praise from independent booksellers around the country, and has already earned multiple starred reviews pre-publication with Kirkus calling it "dreamlike," and Booklist raving, "Selznick has built dazzling worlds." Brian Selznick, whose previous genre-breaking books include The Invention of Hugo Cabret which was adapted into Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning film Hugo , said that he worked on Kaleidoscope for the last five years and that this book "completely transformed during the pandemic into something unlike anything else I've ever written or illustrated." The audiobook edition will feature original music by award-winning composer Robert Een. For more about Kaleidoscope or to listen to an audiobook excerpt, visit www.scholastic.com/kaleidoscope .

In making the announcement, Lori Benton, President, Scholastic Audio, said, "It's no surprise that Kaleidoscope is one of the most buzzed about books of the year—a reading experience unlike anything you've ever read. We couldn't be more thrilled to have the uber-talented Gwendoline Christie voice the audiobook. With enchanting original music composed to transition between chapters and Gwendoline's brilliant narration, the audiobook will immerse listeners in the exciting world of this mesmerizing new masterpiece by Brian Selznick."

Gwendoline Christie said, "What a pleasure to communicate the spectacular Brian Selznick's captivating, wildly imaginative and thrillingly phantasmagorical collection of stories! Let him gently take you by the hand on this sensitive multilayered journey through time, space, and emotion. Brian makes us realize the magic in simply being human."

"Putting together the audio version of Kaleidoscope was a great joy and an incredible challenge," said Brian Selznick. "The extraordinary Gwendoline Christie (with visionary musician Robert Een under the inspired leadership of producer Paul Gagne), has brought her own special magic and a deep sense of humanity to the book, transforming it into something beautiful and mysterious to listen to. I'm enraptured and I know you will be, too."

About Kaleidoscope:

A ship. A garden. A library. A key. In Kaleidoscope the incomparable Brian Selznick presents the story of two people bound to each other through time and space, memory and dreams. At the center of their relationship is a mystery about the nature of grief and love which will look different to each reader. Told over the course of twenty-four chapters, each featuring an iconic black and white graphite illustration by Selznick, Kaleidoscope is a feat of storytelling that illuminates how even the wildest tales can help us in the hardest times.

About Gwendoline Christie:

Gwendoline Christie is best known for playing "Brienne of Tarth" on HBO's highly acclaimed Game of Thrones series where she was nominated for an Emmy and Critics Choice award for her performance. She also played "Captain Phasma" in JJ Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens and reprised the role in the sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which grossed over $1.25 billion worldwide. Gwendoline will next be seen playing the role of Lucifer on Netflix's upcoming series Sandman, based on the popular comic series from Vertigo and DC Comics by Neil Gaiman. Gwendoline most recently starred on stage in Nicholas Hytner's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Bridge Theatre as "Titania." She appeared in Armando Iannucci's David Copperfield, Gabriela Cowperthwaite's The Friend opposite Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Casey Affleck, and in Jane Campion's Top of the Lake: China Girl in which she starred alongside Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman. Some of her past credits include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2, and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

About Brian Selznick:

Brian Selznick is the Caldecott Medal-winning creator of the #1 New York Times bestsellers The Invention of Hugo Cabret, adapted into Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning movie Hugo; and Wonderstruck, adapted into the eponymous movie by celebrated filmmaker Todd Haynes, with a screenplay by Selznick; as well as the New York Times bestsellers The Marvels and Baby Monkey, Private Eye. Most recently, he illustrated the 20th anniversary paperback edition covers of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. His books have garnered countless accolades worldwide and have been translated into more than 35 languages. Selznick began his career as a bookseller at Eeyore's Books for Children in New York City and has worked as a puppeteer and a set designer. He recently collaborated with Christopher Wheeldon on a new narrative for a reimagined Nutcracker at the Joffrey Ballet. For more information about Brian Selznick and his books, visit http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/brianselznick .

KALEIDOSCOPE

September 21, 2021 | Scholastic Press

ISBN: 9781338777246 $19.99 Hardcover | ISBN: 9781338794151 $18.99 Audio

ISBN 9781338777253 $19.99 ebook

