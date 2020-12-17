Scholastic Announces New Division Leadership For Education And International

"Scholastic has remained relevant for 100 years because of our ability to directly meet the needs of educators, students, and families, regardless of circumstance, just as we have during this unprecedented year. It is this drive to reinforce children's learning that keeps our company growing," said Mr. Robinson. "I have worked with Nelson Hitchcock, Greg Worrell, and Beth Polcari on Scholastic's mission for decades and I am proud of their many achievements as we approached our important centennial moment. As Scholastic enters its second century, I'm confident that Rose Else-Mitchell and Beth will further accelerate our business's growth and global impact as they are both proven, visionary leaders with track records of innovation and unmatched knowledge of the global publishing, education and digital learning landscape."

Beth Polcari, President, International

As President, International, Ms. Polcari will lead business operations in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Export, and Asia. With the support of the leaders in each country, she will direct the international business strategies, focusing also on operational improvements and connecting Scholastic U.S. publishing, marketing, finance, and operations talents to the Company's international businesses.

Ms. Polcari started her career at Scholastic in 1984, establishing her career in the U.S. education businesses, where she has excelled in finance, operations, and strategy roles. Her many accomplishments include building the Early Childhood Division, managing the development of the supplementary publishing business, and serving as a Chief Operating Officer of the division during the expansion of the Company's Education Technology business. More recently in her role as Executive Vice President and President, Scholastic Magazines Group, Ms. Polcari improved the profitability and impact of Scholastic Classroom Magazines and Scholastic Teaching Resources, while introducing new digital subscriptions such as Scholastic Literacy Pro®, and Scholastic F.I.R.S.T.®.

Rose Else-Mitchell, President, Education Solutions

In the new role of President, Education Solutions, Ms. Else-Mitchell will lead Scholastic's mission to provide high-quality, diverse reading materials and improve literacy instruction in U.S. schools using technology. The merger of the Company's domestic education businesses will create new opportunities to drive reading access and reading achievement for all students, while maintaining Scholastic's focus on meeting the needs of educators with innovative, equitable, and efficacious products and services for digital and hybrid learning. The strength of the combined product portfolio, alongside deep integrated sales and marketing capabilities, will expand the Company's reach and opportunity across K–12 schools.

Ms. Else-Mitchell first joined Scholastic in 2000, following a career as a teacher, as well as a children's book advocate with the Children's Book Council of Australia. At Scholastic, she designed a new online professional learning solution, reimagined the teacher experience for the adaptive ed-tech literacy program READ 180, and in 2008 became Senior Vice President, Product Development for the EdTech business, which was sold to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) in 2015. Ms. Else-Mitchell was appointed Chief Learning Officer at HMH, overseeing the largest professional services organization in U.S. K­–12, as well as developing the Company's teaching and learning technology platform and learning science capability. Most recently, Ms. Else-Mitchell has served as a teaching fellow at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, as well as Chair of the Industry Council of the EdTech Evidence Exchange.

For more information about Scholastic, visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

SOURCE Scholastic

Related Links

http://www.scholastic.com

